Lions release Cameron Sutton as police continue search over disturbing domestic violence allegations

Cameron Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions on Thursday, as officials in Florida continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic abuse warrant. On March 7, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa issued an arrest warrant for Sutton on charges of aggravated battery-domestic violence.

Last season, he started all of the Lions' games, including regular and postseason. He signed with Detroit in March 2023 after playing his first six NFL seasons at Pittsburgh. Sutton had been wanted for two weeks. He faces a felony charge of domestic violence by strangulation, with a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Detroit Lions might have to pay $10.5 Million to Cameron Sutton

The sheriff's office believes Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate. Sutton signed a $33 million, three-year contract with the Lions a little more than a year ago, with the expectation that he would be a critical player to acquire over the offseason.

He helped the organization win its first division title in three decades, as well as two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 1957. Sutton is set to earn $10.5 million this year. The total sum was fully guaranteed on March 16.

In some circumstances, a team cannot cancel guarantees until the NFL takes official action. Sutton's contract may have a clause allowing the Lions to nullify his guaranteed compensation before releasing him.

Even if his guaranteed pay was deducted before his release, the Lions are unlikely to be able to collect any of the $10.9 million signing bonus he earned in 2023 on a three-year contract. A signing-bonus forfeiture often occurs after a player misses a necessary practice or game due to suspension or jail.

Sutton started all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games this season, recording one interception and one forced fumble. Prior to joining Detroit, Sutton spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had nine interceptions in 101 games (56 starts).

