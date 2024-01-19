Lions vs Buccaneers: Divisional Round – Watch Live, Predictions, Odds, Key Players

Get set for an electrifying clash as the Detroit Lions (13-5) aim to build on their historic playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams. This Sunday, they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Ford Field, with both teams hungry for victory.

In Week 6, the Lions dominated the Buccaneers with a 20-6 win at Raymond James Stadium, thanks to Jared Goff's stellar performance. As they strive to extend their magical season, the question looms: Can they conquer the Buccaneers once again, or will Tampa Bay derail their journey?

Join the NFL playoff excitement in this Divisional Round showdown, where every play could define the path to glory. From live streaming details to predictions, odds, and critical player impacts, the anticipation builds. Are you ready for the drama to unfold?

How To Watch Lions vs Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time:3:00 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Watch on NBC

Live Streaming: Fubo

Announcers:Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)

Weather Forecast: The Weather Channel forecasts a high of 23 and a low of 13 in Detroit. Coach Todd Bowles is okay with the game at Ford Field, an enclosed stadium, as players will be indoors and exposed to the outside for only about 20 seconds while getting off the bus.

How to listen to Lions vs Buccaneers On Radio?

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

Lions vs Buccaneers Predictions

ATS Pick: Detroit (-6.5)

OU Pick: Under (48.5)

Prediction: Detroit 26 - Tampa Bay 19

Lions vs Buccaneers Odds

The Lions are considered frontrunners to emerge victorious against the Buccaneers, as per the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Lions (-6.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-275); Buccaneers (+220)

Over/under: 48.5

Key Players to Watch out for in Lions vs Buccaneers



Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has accumulated a total of 4,044 passing yards at an average of 237.9 yards per game, boasting a completion rate of 64.3% (364 completions on 566 attempts). During this period, he has recorded 28 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff has accumulated 4,575 passing yards, completing 67.3% of his throws (407 out of 605 attempts). He has recorded 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, averaging 269.1 yards per game.

Lions vs Buccaneers Stats



Lions Buccaneers Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.8 (3) 313 (23) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.1 (19) 344.2 (23) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.9 (5) 88.8 (32) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.9 (2) 224.2 (17) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (19) 18 (6) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (18) 26 (12)



The upcoming Lions vs Buccaneers Divisional Round promises an exciting clash, following the Lions' historic playoff win. Set at Ford Field, the Lions (13-5) aim to replicate their Week 6 victory over the Buccaneers (10-8). The key players, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff, hold the potential to shape the outcome, with predictions favoring Detroit at -6.5 and Under 48.5.

Tune in on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET on NBC or Fubo for a riveting encounter. The odds position the Lions as frontrunners, but the Buccaneers remain formidable opponents. Brace yourself for an electrifying match where every play could define the path to glory for either team. The Divisional Round awaits – are you prepared for the drama to unfold?

