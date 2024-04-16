Liv Morgan Has A One-Word Reaction to Rhea Ripley's Fiancé's Farewell Post on Mami Dropping Her WWE Championship: Details Inside

At today's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mami Rhea Ripley dropped her WWE women's championship after she revealed she got injured last week on Monday Night Raw when Liv Morgan launched an attack backstage.

Bryan Alvarez in a recent report revealed the nature of Rhea Ripley's injury, "She Rhea Ripley suffered an AC Joint sprain in the brawl with Liv Morgan last week on RAW, she was thrown into the wall, and boom. There goes the shoulder, and an injury like that probably 4-6 weeks to gain mobility and then 3 months to be back in action."

A lot of WWE superstars are giving flowers to Rhea Ripley for her contribution and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy, Rhea Ripley's finance, tweeted and promised fans he would help Rhea bounce back even more vital.

Buddy tweeted, "Thank you Mami! I promise I'll make sure she comes back BIGGER, BETTER, than ever! Thank you Mami."

Liv Morgan has no regrets about injuring Rhea Ripley and is calling it Karma. Queen of Extreme reacted to Buddy Murphy's tweet she quoted and tweeted, "LOL",

Trish Stratus Prasise Rhea Ripley For Her Amazing Run

WWE women's legend Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the all-time most extraordinary WWE women's superstars. Last year, she wrestled Becky Lynch, and it was even rumored that she would return and face Rhea Ripley in the future.

After Rhea Ripley announced her time off, Trish Stratus poster a picture of her with Rhea Ripley and praised Ripley for her fantastic championship run, "Congrats on a spectacular reign Rhea Ripley With a meteoric rise and a schedule that matched it, turn this into some much deserved 'me' time which is hard to come by in our world. Take it, live a little life, then come back and continue to blaze that trail. No doubt the embers will still be burning WWE."

Fans are now expecting, as per the severity of Rhea Ripley's shoulder injury, that she is expected to return near Summer Slam.

