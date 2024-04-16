Rhea Ripley Seriously Injured on Monday Night Raw May Vacate Her WWE Women’s Championship: WWE Report

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the significant WWE superstars in the company. She even got an opportunity to become the main attraction for her hometown WWE pay-per-view this year, Elimination Chamber 2024, where she defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a singles match.

Ripley then defended her WWE women's championship against former women's champion and Elimination Chamber 2024 winner Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 and successfully retained her WWE Women's Championship.

At the episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan, and according to a report by PWInsider, Rhea Ripley got injured during the segment.

Reports suggest there are talks within the creatives that Rhea Ripley's injury is severe, and she could drop her WWE Women's Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.

There are no official words from Rhea Ripley or WWE now: if Mami is injured, will she drop her championship, and if she is wounded, how severe is the injury? Fans eagerly await more details on Rhea Ripley's potential injury.

According to a report by PWInsider, "The issue is severe enough that the talk internally is that Ripley may be forced to vacate her Championship, possibly as soon as tonight's episode of RAW."

What's Announced for Monday Night Raw Tonight?

Today's Edition of Monday Night Raw is the second episode of Raw after WrestleMania 40. Tonight, Centre Bell, Montreal, QC, according to a report by WrestleTix Raw, is sold almost sold out: "Available Tickets: 709 Current Setup: 12,189 Tickets Distributed: 11,480". Here is the list of matches and appearances advertised for Monday Night Raw Tonight.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the show

Rhea Ripley addresses WWE Universe

Sami Zayn v Chad Gable (IC Championship)

Sheamus returns

Jey Uso v Finn Bálor

Andrade v Dominik Mysterio

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter v Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri v Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

