Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Wants To Hurt Jake Paul For Stealing His Hat

Paul Brothers and popular Floyd Mayweather have been at loggerheads for a long time. The beef between them started when Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fought for the first time in 2021.

The cold war between Paul Brothers and Floyd Mayweather took an ugly turn during the press conference when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather’s hat that he was wearing. Mayweather took that as a serious disrespect and a brawl broke out between the team of Logan and Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Last year Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather almost got into a fight outside the arena when they were both present at the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Logan Paul recently appeared on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger show where he revealed that Floyd Mayweather still wants to hurt Jake Paul for stealing his hat from his head back in 2021.



Logan Paul expressed, “ Jake hasn’t been without a security guard since that moment. Floyd has goons who’d k*ll a man for $200.”

While talking about the infamous Hat stealing incident Logan revealed, “He told me he was gonna do it, I didn't think he was gonna do it. He did it, and I felt like Jake had put me in jeopardy. If I break my hand, or get a concussion, or get f***** up by Floyd's guys a month before the biggest moment of my life, trying to save my little brother's a**, that's stupid If break my hand, or get a concussion or get f***** up by Floyd's guys a month before the biggest moment of my life, trying to save my little brother's a**, that's stupid”

Logan Paul’s Net Worth

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul has an estimated net worth of $75 million. Logan Paul had multiple sources of income from YouTube and social media to his business ventures, boxing, and professional wrestling in WWE.

Logan Paul is also co-owner of Prime Drink alongside former rival and popular United Kingdom-based Youtuber KSI. Prime Drink has become one of the fastest-growing beverage drinks.

Logan Paul has proved he belongs in professional wrestling, and his performance inside the ring is undoubtedly phenomenal. Logan Paul is WWE’s United States Champion and he is set to defend his title at WrestleMania 40.



According to the report, Logan Paul signed a three-year extension with WWE and will receive a paycheck of $15 million in three years.

