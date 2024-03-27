Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

The Lakers, after securing an amazing comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, face a quick recovery before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

This upcoming match marks their 13th sequential game of the season and their third in a four-game series against the Grizzlies, whom they will encounter again twice in the forthcoming two weeks.

The odds favor L.A. potentially pulling off another triumph, considering Memphis to be a less formidable foe compared to the fully fit Bucks.

However, this doesn't imply that the game against the Grizzlies will be an easy feat, but the Lakers ought to seize this opportunity against a team that has struggled with health issues and failed to hit their stride this season.

Will LeBron James Play Against The Grizzlies Tonight?

The Lakers face a challenge as the Grizzlies hold the home-court advantage and have rested more.

Everyone is hoping for a reinforced Lakers team with the return of LeBron James, reputed by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report to resume play against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies, suffering from the loss of Ja Morant and Marcus Smart for most of the season, currently rank last in offensive rating this season, averaging a mere 105.9 points per game. Besides, they're a lower rung rebounding team.

Advertisement

However, to give them credit, their defense ranks 11th, which gives them the potential to clinch victories. The Lakers should be vigilant for players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane in the Wednesday faceoff.

Securing a fifth win is critical for the Lakers as it improves their odds of a better place in the standings. Having aced the toughest part of the road trip, the Lakers aim to leverage one of their most noteworthy wins of the season.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can stand unvanquished in their current road trip and strive for a fifth win in a row as they prepare to face down the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

When And Where To Watch Lakers vs Grizzlies

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Date: Mar 27

Where: FedExForum

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

Prediction

Lakers 136- 113 Grizzlies

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Think He’s...': Larsa Pippen Shares Insights on Her Split With Marcus Jordan