Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Indiana Pacers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Lakers are on a winning spree with five consecutive wins under their belt, two of which came at the start of their six-game road trip.

They are gradually shaping up as a coherent team and their primary focus right now is to reach a state of full health.

Although they haven't yet hit the 100% health benchmark, they are getting closer and pose a formidable risk to the other league teams.

Their six-game road trip had a promising start and the Lakers are keen on maintaining the winning streak heading into the postseason.

Their upcoming match is against the Indiana Pacers, a team they have already beaten twice this year. Yet, the presence of LeBron James, due to his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, and Anthony Davis, suffering from a left knee hyperextension, remains uncertain.

Will LeBron James Play Against The Pacers Tonight?

LeBron James's participation in the Friday night contest remains questionable due to his still ailing ankle.

After missing Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he returned to the court on Wednesday and is determined to fuel the Lakers' winning momentum.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against The Pacers Tonight?

Despite nursing a tweaked knee from the Lakers' double-overtime victory over the Bucks, Anthony Davis played through the pain that night.

However, he was sidelined from Wednesday’s game in Memphis. As the linchpin of the Lakers’ defense, losing Davis for an extended duration poses a significant risk to the team.

Lakers vs Pacers Match Preview

Amid a six-game road trip, the Lakers have already triumphed in the first two games and have a five-game winning streak overall.

Currently occupying the ninth spot in the Western Conference, they're just 2.5 games away from surpassing the Play-In line.

Their offense has been impressive, averaging 130.2 points over the last five games, and maintaining a season average of 118.1 per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA.

Their shooting precision stands at 49.8% for the field and 38% for three-point range, along with an average of 11.8 three-pointers and 19.1 free throws per game.

Despite turning over the ball 13.2 times per game, their assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.07 places them 11th in the league.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have demonstrated varying performance over the past month, achieving 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five games. They're currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, merely a game away from being pushed to the Play-In pool.

Their offense flaunts the league's leading average of 122.9 points per game, as they're shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

They're securing 13.3 three-pointers and 16.2 free throws per game, with a 2.35 assist-to-turnover ratio, the top in the league, despite committing 12.4 turnovers per game.

Tyrese Haliburton is currently leading the NBA with 11 assists per game and also boasts the best average on the team with 20.3 points per game. However, on the defensive front, the Pacers are giving away 120.9 points per game, ranking them 29th in the league.

Their defense attempts to balance this with an average of 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game.

Streaming Details

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers vs Pacers Injury Report

Lakers Injury Report

Questionable

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Out

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jarred Vanderbilt

Gabe Vincent

Christian Wood

Pacers

Questionable

Quenton Jackson

Oscar Tshiebwe

Isaiah Wong

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

Prediction

Lakers 136-120 Pacers

