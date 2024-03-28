Did Stephen Curry Actually Cry After Draymond Green Ejection Against Orlando Magic? Find Out

Stephen Curry, star of the Warriors, openly displayed his distress when Draymond Green, a notable Golden State forward, was ejected early in a game against the Orlando Magic. It happened on Wednesday night, merely one evening after Green's antics stirred up suspension debates, and this ejection came as an ill-timed blow for the Warriors.

Given their precarious position in the league standings, this loss of one of their key players against a formidable Eastern Conference rival is potentially detrimental.

A glimpse into this potential reality was made evident by the emotional reaction of Curry, who broke down into tears upon Green's ejection. Fans of the Warriors undoubtedly backed Curry's disappointment, as evident in their reactions.

Following Green's expulsion, an emotional Curry appeared red-eyed after pulling his jersey over his face, prompting speculation about the gravity of his emotional state as he faced the prospect of leading the Warriors without Green's support. This incident comes amidst a taxing 2023-24 NBA season for the Warriors, who are currently battling to hold onto their No. 10 position in the Western Conference and a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Draymond Green Ejected, Stephen Curry Shows Emotion on Court

Referees handed Green back-to-back technical fouls after he protested a foul called on his teammate, Andrew Wiggins. Green, although not directly involved in that game's move, showed dissatisfaction with the decision. His heated exchange with Ray Acosta led to a technical foul. Despite intervention efforts by Curry and Chris Paul, Green continued to express displeasure to the officials, which resulted in him receiving a second technical foul and an untimely exit from the game.

Following Green's ejection, Curry's disappointment was visible. He moved towards the Warriors' bench, continuously shaking his head in disbelief while his teammate, Trayce Jackson-Davis, attempted to soothe him. Soon after, Curry hid his face under his jersey, wiping his eyes with the fabric. Emerging with a red face seconds later, many speculated he had been crying. In the Warriors' locker room during post-game media availability, Curry revealed the reason behind his strong emotional reaction to Green's premature departure.

"Understanding the crucial stage of the season we're in and its importance in establishing a rhythm for a play-in chance is paramount," explained Curry, "We can't afford to inflict wounds on ourselves in this regard."

When asked to comment on Green’s early exit from the pivotal game, Curry said, "All I can stress is how much we need him. He knows it, as do all of us. Whatever it takes to ensure he is present and playing, especially now, must happen."

