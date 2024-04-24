Magic Johnson Says Too Devastated to Tweet After ‘Unbelievable Shot by Jamal Murray’ in Lakers Loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers' upsetting loss against the Denver Nuggets echoed loud among the die hard fans. As Jamal Murray dropped a buzzer-beater game winning shot, the whole Lakers community went into deep sorrow.

Similarly, the former Lakers great, Magic Johnson put in a tweet after the disheartening loss and shared how deeply he was affected by the defeat. In his tweet, he wrote:

“Last night I was so devastated I couldn’t even tweet. An unbelievable shot by Jamal Murray, and an outstanding comeback by the Nuggets.”

His reaction reflected the astonishment over Jamal Murray's remarkable winning shot and the Nuggets' impressive comeback. Despite being an avid tweeter following Lakers playoff games, Johnson delayed sharing his thoughts until the following day.

The Lost Angeles Lakers Lost it in Fourth Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be in control of Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, as they built a commanding 20-point lead in the first half. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on fire, collectively scoring 58 points while maintaining an impressive shooting percentage.

Additionally, D'Angelo Russell also delivered an outstanding performance with 23 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds, indicating a strong team effort from the Lakers.

However, their formidable lead vanished in the fourth quarter due to a remarkable push from the Nuggets. Despite the Lakers' valiant efforts, the Nuggets cut the deficit and created an intense back-and-forth battle in the final minutes of the game.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, a game-winning fadeaway from Jamal Murray secured a heartbreaking 101-99 victory for the Nuggets. This loss puts the Lakers in a precarious position, with their hopes of advancing in the playoffs dwindling as they now trail 2-0 in the series.

With Game 3 representing the last opportunity for the Lakers to turn the tide, the pressure is mounting for them to devise a winning strategy. However, the lack of solutions thus far has cast doubt on the Lakers' ability to pull off an upset win.

