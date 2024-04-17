‘I Can’t Tell You’: Kings’ Guard Malik Monk Reacts to Speculations on Getting Back to Court Amid MCL Sprain

The Sacramento Kings have been dealt a significant blow with the untimely knee injury suffered by Malik Monk, which will prevent him from participating in the team's crucial NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Head Coach Mike Brown confirmed that Monk will be unable to play due to a sprained right MCL, an injury sustained in late March that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Recently, Malik was seen around the practice court, but not up to the playing mark. While interacting with the media, when he was asked about his return to the court, Malik refrained from giving any false expectation or committing any fixed point of time.

Sharing an update on his MCL injury, he said, “I can’t tell you because I haven’t ran yet. Once I do, I could give you an answer.”

Also Read: Fact Check: Did NBA Accidentally Leak Season Awards? Revealing the Truth

Malik Monk says he is comfortable in Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk has expressed his comfort and desire to continue playing for the Sacramento Kings in the upcoming seasons. Despite the team facing challenges and uncertainties in the current season, Monk stands firm with his current side.

As one of the premier backup guards in the NBA, Monk's impressive stats speak for themselves, making him a valuable asset to the Kings.

However, in an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Monk openly shared his positive sentiments towards Sacramento, emphasizing his comfort in the team environment and his strong ties with the staff and front office.

“I’m comfortable in Sacramento. I’d love to play here again, for sure. I’ve been here for two years and made friends with everyone, including the training staff and front office. I’d love to be back here.”

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe Gets in Heated Exchange on OKC Thunder As Brian Windhorst Says 'You're Gonna Regret Those Words'