Marcus Mariota Becomes FIRST NFL QUARTERBACK to Wear Number 0 Jersey and HERE'S WHY He Picked It

Marcus Mariota recently joined the Washinton Commanders, and even though he has yet to step foot on the field, he has already created a buzz around himself. The star quarterback has picked No. 0 as his jersey number and became the first quarterback to do so in the league.

Why Did Marcus Mariota Go With The Number. 0 Jersey?

On Thursday, Commanders announced welcoming Marcus Mariota into the team with a one-year deal as a free agent. The same day, the team announced Marcus Mariota's jersey number, i.e., 0. Marcus Mariota picked 0 as his jersey number for the Washington Commanders.

The reason why he was able to pick up this number is because of the recently introduced change in the jersey number rule. In March 2023, all the team owners in the league agreed to amend the jersey rule, allowing the number 0 to get its entry into the books after almost so many decades.

Calvin Ridley was the first NFL player to take advantage of this rule, claiming the number for his team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, almost as soon as the announcement was made. Although more than 20 players took advantage of it, Marcus Mariota is the first-ever quarterback in the league to do so.

Before joining Commanders, Marcus Mariota played for many teams, such as the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans, where he got to wear a variety of jersey numbers. Last season, He was with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he wore number 8 on his back.

Marcus Mariota is with the Washington Commanders this year and went with the no. 0. But he didn't go willingly, considering he didn't have any other options since all the numbers from 1 to 8 were already taken. Therefore, all he was left with was the number 0, and thanks to his choice, he made himself the talk of the town already.