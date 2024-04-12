Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Claims ‘No NBA Player Actually Thinks LeBron James Is the GOAT’

When it comes to the GOAT debate in basketball, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are always at the center of the conversation.

However, Kwame Brown, who was a teammate of Michael Jordan made a very controversial statement regarding LeBron James being mentioned in the GOAT debate.

What did Kwame Brown say?

Kwame Brown was recently interviewed regarding the GOAT debate on the Dreamers Pro YouTube channel.

Brown said: ‘People say LeBron is the GOAT because he controls the media… no NBA player actually thinks LeBron is the GOAT.’ The former top pick talked about it at the five-minute mark of the video.

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James, the fans' opinion

Supporters of the former star player for the Chicago Bulls contend that Jordan has won more MVP awards and championships; some even bring up his 6-0 Finals record.



The LA Lakers star's supporters claim that his overall achievements should be considered. James is the only player with 40,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists. In addition to this, he has also won four NBA championships.

Who is the GOAT? Player’s Opinions

As this debate has gone on for so long, the former players have chosen their GOAT out of the two. Isiah Thomas, who had a beef with Michael Jordan, picked LeBron James as his GOAT. Allen Iverson had the same opinion as Thomas.

As LeBron had his admirers, the same is the case with Michael Jordan. Dwyane Wade, who played with LeBron James picked MJ as his GOAT. Shaquille O’Neal is a known admirer of Jordan and always debates about why he is the GOAT.

