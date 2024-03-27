‘I Thought We Were Friends’: Nate Robinson and Mike Beasley Bicker Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James NBA GOAT Debate

In the NBA community, the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT controversy has persisted as a hot topic of discussion. The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate has gained new life, with many believing that it is over following James' surpassing of 40,000 career points. Since James doesn't appear to be slowing down in year 21, many people think the argument is closed.



Despite this, many people still think that Michael Jordan should be regarded as the greatest player of all time. His defensive accomplishments and championships earned him the title in the eyes of many, as he was named Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley expressed his opinion this week, saying he thinks James should be the winner of the debate. He believes that the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James argument is settled, and those who support Jordan should move on.



NBA veteran Nate Robinson took offense at those remarks and responded on Instagram, disputing Beasley's assertion. Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, in his opinion.

What did Nate Robinson write?

"N***a stop smoking weed, the reason we say JO the best is b/c we have eyes and can see his game is just better bro it's ok, we know ur a bron fan and that's ok, but JO made every human on this earth wanna be like mike lol and wear his kicks, I still haven't seen one human wear lebrons with jeans or any regular outfit lol."

What did Mike Beasley say?

Michael Beasley retaliated against Nate Robinson's Instagram remark about the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James controversy. In response to Robinson's Instagram remark, Beasley disparaged his fellow NBA veteran for going too far and becoming too personal.

'Ouch I thought we were friends, I get not agreeing with my opinion but that jab hurt worse than seeing you plank on TV.'

Naturally, the comment was a reference to Jake Paul's knockout of Nate Robinson during their 2020 Staples Center celebrity boxing match. Although it doesn't seem like Robinson has addressed Beasley's jab, the back and forth has only made the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James controversy more heated.

