Michael Oher Net Worth - How much is ‘The Blind Side’ Michael Oher worth in 2024?

Michael Oher is the former NFL player that you might have heard of. Not him; chances are you might have seen his hit movie "The Blind Side." But when it comes to Michael Oher, his net worth remains a topic of mystery for many. Keep reading to know everything about his net worth and the controversy surrounding the movie.

How Much Is Michael Oher Worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Michael Oher's net worth is $12 Million. Michael Oher is a former NFL player who was born on May 28, 1986, and was homeless until a wealthy family adopted him. Eventually, he ended up becoming a star offensive tackle in the NFL, starting his journey from college football.

Michael Oher's net worth is a combination of all the income that he got from the NFL, his investments in real estate, endorsement deals, and other income sources. The former NFL star's movie was probably one of the highest-income sources, but he didn't get much of it. There's controversy around that we'll discuss later.

Michael Oher Contracts

Michael Oher is a former NFL player who was drafted in 2009 by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 23 overall pick. With that, he got himself a five-year-long contract with the franchise, which was worth $13.8 million. After his contract with the Ravens expired, he got himself another deal, but with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans acquired Michael Oher with a four-year contract worth $20 Million on March 14, 2014. But on December 13 of the same year, he suffered an injury in his toe that led him to be placed under injury reserve. The following year, in March 2015, the Tennessee Titans released him from the team.

In March 2015, Michael Oher signed a $7 Million contract with the Carolina Panthers that was two years long. Going forward in 2016, Oher got himself a contract extension of three years, worth $21.6 Million, of which $9.5 Million was the guaranteed money.

In November 2016, he was placed on another injury reserve, along with a concussion protocol. By then, he had just played in a total of three games in the 2016 season. In July 2017, Michael Oher was released from the Carolina Panthers after he failed a physical fitness test. 2017 was when retired from the league.

Michael Oher Career Earnings

Here's everything Michael Oher earned from the NFL throughout his career in the league:

Years Money 2009 - 2013 $13.8 Million 2014 - 2015 $20 Million 2015 - 2016 $7 Million 2016 - 2017 $21 Million

Even though Michael Oher's career was less than a decade long, he earned a pretty good amount from the league. But when it comes to how much he earned throughout his career, we cannot ignore but talk about his movies.

Michael Oher And The Tuohys

On August 14, 2023, it was revealed to the world that Michael Oher filed a bombshell petition in the Tennessee court. According to that petition, he claimed that the storyline of the movie called "The Blind Side" was nothing but a lie. "The Blind Side" is a book adaptation of "The Ballad of Big Mike" book, which was about Oher.

The movie was released on November 20, 2009, and was a big hit. Quinton Aaron starred as Michael Oher and the film was nominated for Academy Awards. However, according to Oher's petition, the storyline was a lie that was conceived by the family he was brought up with to enrich themselves.

The petition asked the court to end the conservatorship of Leigh Anne and Sean and to Oher the fair share of the profits earned from the movie. In addition to that, he asked the court for necessary competition, such as punitive damages. Moreover, he also wanted the couple to be banned from using his name in any upcoming projects.

Through the petition, Michael Oher claimed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted him. Instead, they were under a conservatorship. Since the family was under conservatorship, they weren't allowed to make deals in his name. But the movie was made, and Oher never got the money he deserved.

How much money did Michael Oher claim to not receive?

According to the petition that Michael Oher made to the court, the family struck a deal that got the Tuohy parents and their two kids a whopping sum. Per Oher, the family got around $225,000 + 2.5% of defined net proceeds that are earned from the movie's box office collections, streaming revenue, and DVD sales.

The movie "The Blind Side" was made on a budget of $30 Million, making about $300 Million at the box office alone. Based on the average film profit breakouts, we can assume there would be at least about $150 Million in the net proceeds. If that's correct, each Tuohy's family member would have got more than 3.75 Million in royalties.

And we are not even including the royalties and profits from the sales of DVDs and streaming income. So, as per the petition made by Michael, he didn't even earn a bit of the movie while the family made millions using his name. But that's not just it. Michael also made another proclamation statement.

Michael Oher said that in 2007, the Tuohy family made him sign a contract with 20Th Century Fox that gave them life rights to his story "Without any payment whatsoever". All in all, Michael claimed to not receive any money from the millions-dollar hit movie made on him.

Does Michael Oher Still Play Football?

Michael Oher is a former NFL player and also a Super Bowl Champion who played about eight seasons with the league. His last game was in 2016; in 2017, he was officially out of the league. It's been more than six years, and Michael Oher remains retired. So, no, he doesn't play football anymore.