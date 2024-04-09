Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Deets Inside

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on the Boston in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more! Read more.

By Rakesh Mehra
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:41 PM IST |  10.3K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in NBA action. We'll analyze this game from a betting perspective to determine the best bets. Here's our prediction for the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight? 

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not play against Boston. In the last game, he led the team with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 10 of 20 from the field.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling, losing six of their last seven games. They'll try to avoid a fifth straight defeat after a 122-109 loss to the Knicks. Bobby Portis scored 24 points off the bench on 10 of 15 shooting, and Damian Lillard contributed 23 points and six assists.

Despite shooting 46 percent from the field and 12 of 34 from the 3-point line, the Bucks collapsed in the second half, losing 72-48 and suffering one of their worst defeats of the season.

The Celtics might be without Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who are both questionable. The Bucks are monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is questionable due to hamstring soreness.


The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the league, while the Bucks are in their worst slump of the season and could be without Antetokounmpo again.

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Bucks Tonight? Deets Inside

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats Against The Boston Celtics 

Giannis Antetokounmpo

In his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has maintained an average of 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 34 games against the Celtics.

Bobby Portis

He played 25 games against the Celtics, has maintained an average of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.


Damian Lillard

In 22 games versus the Celtics, Damian has maintained an average of 23.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

 Injury Report

Bucks 

Out

  • MarJon Beauchamp 
  • Jaylin Galloway 

Questionable 

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo  

Probable 

  • Khris Middleton 
  • Patrick Beverley 


Boston 

Questionable 

  • Jayson Tatum 
  • Kristaps Porzingis  
  • Al Horford

ALSO READ: San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

About The Author
Rakesh Mehra

Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to

...

