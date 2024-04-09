San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

Chasing their second successive road victory, the San Antonio will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Tuesday night, the game set to kick off at 8 PM. ET.

The Spurs are bouncing back from a narrow 133-126 defeat against Philadelphia, where they fell short despite being only a 3.5-point underdog. Similarly, the Grizzlies are looking to recover from a substantial 116-96 loss to Philadelphia where they were a 15-point underdog.

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against the Grizzlies Tonight?

Victor Wembanyama, who turned heads with his stunning performance with 33 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks against the Philadelphia 76ers, is ready to take on the Grizzlies.

Alongside him, Malaki Branham contributed 22 points and three rebounds, while Tre Jones gave 17 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in the previous game.

They have been scoring an average of 112.3 points per game. The Spurs managed 126 points in their last outing, accurately hitting 44.9% of their field goals and 36.4% of their three-point efforts.

Facing defeat at the hands of the 76ers, the Grizzlies saw an end to their three-game winning stretch. They aim to bounce back with a victory against the Spurs, which will not only elevate their performance but also ensure their fourth win in the last five games and enable them to clinch the series.

San Antonio Spurs Players Stats Against The Memphis Grizzlies

Victor Wembanyama

Throughout his career, Victor Wembanyama has maintained an average of 23.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks throughout 3 games when playing against the Grizzlies. His average for this season stands at 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists 69 games.

Tre Jones

He has achieved a career average of 8.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in his 12 encounters with the Grizzlies. This season, over 73 games, Jones has maintained an average of 9.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

Injury Report

Spurs

Out

Charles Bassey (knee)

Jeremy Sochan (ankle)

Devin Vassell (foot)

Dom Barlow (knee)

Cedi Osman (ankle)

Keldon Johnson (foot)

Grizzlies

Out

Ja Morant (shoulder)

Marcus Smart (finger)

Ziaire Williams ( hip)

Derrick Rose (groin)

Desmond Bane (back)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad)

Lamar Stevens ( groin)

