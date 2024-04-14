Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Magic Tonight? Deets Inside

The Orlando Magic welcomes the Milwaukee Bucks to their home court at the Kia Center in this regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucks have amazingly secured the second seed in the East, whereas, the Magic has desperately held onto the fifth seed due to some recent setbacks.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Magic Tonight?

In this battle against the Magic, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be absent as he's scheduled to be out until the end of the month.

Even though the competition intensified in the past weeks, the Bucks managed to secure the key victories required to attain the second position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Their recent record may show a slump with a 3-7 outcome in their last ten games, but crucial victories against Boston and Orlando in two of their last three games set their destiny.

They've found traveling to be challenging this season, reflected in their 18-21 record, which they obviously would prefer not to replicate in the forthcoming postseason games.

Will Damian Lillard Play Against Magic Tonight?

In the meantime, Damian Lillard's participation seems probable for the game against the Magic tonight. The Bucks, known for their heavy reliance on offense this season, rank in the top ten in numerous offensive aspects.

They hold the seventh rank in field-goal efficiency and the tenth rank in three-point percentage. However, they are likely to face stiff opposition against Orlando's robust defense.

Just a few nights back, Milwaukee's defense controlled the game against Orlando, restricting them to less than 100 points. In the absence of Giannis, Lillard will have more access to the ball.

This allows Khris Middleton to devise his strategy for the crucial playoff run. However, if Lillard is ruled out due to a game-time decision, this could potentially pose a problem for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats Against The Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded an average of 21.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 33 games against the Magic throughout his career.

Damian Lillard Stats

Damian Lillard has maintained an average of 25.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 20 games against the Magic in his career.

Injury Report

Bucks

Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo

AJ Green

Probable

Damian Lillard

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

MarJon Beauchamp

Magic

Questionable

Wendell Carter Jr

