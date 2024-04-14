Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

Lebron James is set to take on the Pelicans in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more!

By Rakesh Mehra
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  05:22 PM IST |  4.9K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

In their impending last season game, the Lakers are set to confront the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans. This crucial away game will chart the Lakers' course for the forthcoming play-in tournament and potentially secure the Pelicans the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Will Lebron James Play Against the Pelicans Tonight?

Despite their recent critical triumph over the Grizzlies, the Lakers' performance does not inspire confidence, particularly with LeBron James potentially sidelined due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Philadelphia 76ers to Sign Ricky Council IV to USD 7.4 Million Standard Contract
sports
Philadelphia 76ers to Sign Ricky Council IV to USD 7.4 Million Standard Contract
When Kobe Bryant Dropped 60 Points Against Utah Jazz in His Final NBA Game
sports
When Kobe Bryant Dropped 60 Points Against Utah Jazz in His Final NBA Game


The Lakers' struggle to clinch a victory against a team of substitutes, having to push Anthony Davis and LeBron James to their limits, isn't a promising precursor for their showdown with the Pelicans.

Nonetheless, victories, no matter how challenging, accumulate. Davis and James' championship pedigree merits faith, entrusting them to guide the team towards better performances in increasingly high-stakes games.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against the Pelicans Tonight?

It isn't clear, however, if Davis will be able to aid his team in this endeavor, considering his questionable participation against the Pelicans due to a left eye contusion.

Success against the Pelicans hinges on the contribution of the Lakers' key players, namely Davis and James. It would also be beneficial if D’Angelo Russell could emerge from his current downturn, given the team's reliance on his scoring prowess.


The Lakers will need to devise an effective strategy to counter the Pelicans' length and shooting prowess.

The team's defense needs significant improvement, especially against a Pelicans squad that is playing assured basketball and gathering momentum at an opportune period.

Lakers Players Stats Against The Pelicans 

LeBron James Stats 

In his career, LeBron James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in 49 games against the Pelicans, and this season, he is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 70 games.


Anthony Davis Stats 

Anthony Davis, in his career against the Pelicans, has averaged 25.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 13 games. This season, he is averaging 24.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 75 games.

Injury Report 

Lakers 

Probable 

  • Anthony Davis (left eye contusion) 
  • LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)   

Out

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)  
  • Christian Wood (left knee surgery) 


Pelicans

Questionable

  • Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion) 
  • Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion)

ALSO READ: Did North West Really Post LeBron James You Are My Sunshine Meme on Her TikTok? Exploring Viral Tweet

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rakesh Mehra

Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles