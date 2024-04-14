Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

In their impending last season game, the Lakers are set to confront the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans. This crucial away game will chart the Lakers' course for the forthcoming play-in tournament and potentially secure the Pelicans the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Will Lebron James Play Against the Pelicans Tonight?

Despite their recent critical triumph over the Grizzlies, the Lakers' performance does not inspire confidence, particularly with LeBron James potentially sidelined due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

The Lakers' struggle to clinch a victory against a team of substitutes, having to push Anthony Davis and LeBron James to their limits, isn't a promising precursor for their showdown with the Pelicans.

Nonetheless, victories, no matter how challenging, accumulate. Davis and James' championship pedigree merits faith, entrusting them to guide the team towards better performances in increasingly high-stakes games.

Will Anthony Davis Play Against the Pelicans Tonight?

It isn't clear, however, if Davis will be able to aid his team in this endeavor, considering his questionable participation against the Pelicans due to a left eye contusion.

Success against the Pelicans hinges on the contribution of the Lakers' key players, namely Davis and James. It would also be beneficial if D’Angelo Russell could emerge from his current downturn, given the team's reliance on his scoring prowess.

The Lakers will need to devise an effective strategy to counter the Pelicans' length and shooting prowess.

The team's defense needs significant improvement, especially against a Pelicans squad that is playing assured basketball and gathering momentum at an opportune period.

Lakers Players Stats Against The Pelicans

LeBron James Stats

In his career, LeBron James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in 49 games against the Pelicans, and this season, he is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 70 games.

Anthony Davis Stats

Anthony Davis, in his career against the Pelicans, has averaged 25.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 13 games. This season, he is averaging 24.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 75 games.

Injury Report

Lakers

Probable

Anthony Davis (left eye contusion)

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Out

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Pelicans

Questionable

Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion)

Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion)

