Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for an NBA showdown at the Paycom Center this Friday. From a betting perspective, we're keen to discern the top wagers for this game.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Unfortunately, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo casts doubt on his appearance against the Thunder tonight, despite his average stats of 30.7 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The Bucks, while coming off a recent loss to the Knicks, have emerged victorious against the Celtics and Magic earlier. With an average of 119.7 points on a 48.8 percent shooting strike, the Bucks, unfortunately, allow 116.8 points on a 47 percent shooting.

Will Damian Lillard Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Damian Lillard's presence is also dubious despite his 24.5 points and 4.4 rebounds average. Other notable contributors include Khris Middleton, the team's third scorer in double digits, and Bobby Portis, with his 7.3 rebounds.

From beyond the arc, the Bucks have a shooting percentage of 37.2 and make 77.1 percent of their free throws. Their opponents get away with 35.7 percent shooting from deep, and the Bucks also manage to seize 44.3 rebounds per game.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against the Bucks Tonight?

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the game after triumphant matches against the Hornets, Kings, and Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with an average of 30.3 points and 6.3 assists, is prepared to take on the Bucks.

With an average of 119.8 points from 49.8 percent shooting, the Thunder allow 113.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting. Jalen Williams, averaging 19.5 points and 4 rebounds, Chet Holmgren, the third scorer in double digits, and Josh Giddey, grabbing 6.4 rebounds, complete the squad.

The Thunder boasts 38.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 82.6 percent from the free throw line, while their opponents have a shooting record of 36.5 percent from the deep. They also claim 41.6 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee Bucks Player's Stats Against The Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 23.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 18 games against the Thunder in his career.

Damian Lillard Stats

Damian Lillard has averaged 23.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 38 games versus the Thunder in his career.

Injury Report

Bucks

Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard

Questionable

Brook Lopez

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portisare

Thunder

Out

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment)

Adam Flagler (G League two-way)

Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way)

Olivier Sarr (G League two-way)

