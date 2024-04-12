Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside

As the Eastern Conference basketball season draws to a close, the Boston Celtics square off against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics head into this contest on the back of a defeat to the Knicks, making it their second game in as many nights.

Meanwhile, the Hornets carry the momentum of an underdog victory of 115-114 over Atlanta. This season has seen the two teams face off twice, with each side earning a victory. The matchup is slated to happen at TD Garden in Boston at 7:30 EST.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Hornets Tonight?

Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' leading scorer with an average of 27.0 points per game and the team's top rebounder with 8.2 rebounds per game, is set to play as he’s not listed as injured.

Tatum is also notable for his outside shooting, making 3.1 three-pointers per game at a successful rate of 37.9%.

With the top seed in the East secure, the Celtics’ coaching staff needs to find a way to motivate their squad for the remaining two games. Their challenge is made even more formidable by the fact that they are playing on consecutive nights, following a loss to the Knicks.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Hornets Tonight?

Also, not on the injury list is Jaylen Brown, another top scorer for the Celtics with 23.1 points per game. Other key players include 7'2" center Kristaps Porzingis, who has fortified the Celtics' defense while contributing 20.2 points per game, Derrick White, who averages 15.3 points and a team-high 5.2 assists per game, and Jrue Holiday, who recently signed a long-term deal to remain with the team.

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Al Horford are the significant contributors coming off the bench for the Celtics, with Pritchard topping the list with 8.9 points per game.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Hornets

Jayson Tatum Stats

Jayson Tatum has produced an impressive output of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 74 games throughout his career and 26.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 23 games against the Hornets.

Jaylen Brown Stats

Jaylen Brown Brown has posted an average of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 70 games this season and 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20 career games against the Hornets.

Kristaps Porzingis Stats

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 15 games versus the Hornets in his career. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 57 games this season.

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Out

Oshae Brissett

Charlotte Hornets

No injury reports as of now

