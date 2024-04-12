New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Nets Tonight? Deets Inside

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are set to reignite their Atlantic Division rivalry this Friday at Madison Square Garden, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In their last encounters, the NY Knicks have taken the lead by winning and covering the last three games against Brooklyn. The Knicks are currently on a five-game winning streak in this rivalry, reversing their prior losing streak of five games.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Nets Tonight? Deets Inside

Jalen Brunson is readying himself to play against the Brooklyn Nets. His outstanding scoring skills and on-court leadership have pushed the Knicks to newfound successes, a recent nearly 40-point score against the Celtics being the latest highlight of his spectacular season.

The New York Knicks continue to outperform expectations, marching confidently toward the postseason, a feat underlined by a remarkable win over the Celtics in Boston.

Jalen Brunson led the successful effort, whose exceptional 39-point gameplay attracted commendations from his teammate OG Anunoby, who enthusiastically stated "He should win MVP.”

This victory, marking their third consecutive win and the fifth win in six games, strengthened their position in the Eastern Conference.

The third seed is now within their reach, and they are only one game away from the Bucks, thereby aiming for the much-desired second seed.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out of play, the Knicks may be reaching their peak performance under the watchful eyes of coach Tom Thibodeau.

Despite the Celtics' solid performance, the Knicks' strong lead, punctuated by a surprising 19-0 run in the second quarter, proved the game's outcome beyond doubt. Very notably, Brunson was once more a vital contributor to their winning game.

New York Knicks Players Stats Against The Nets

Jalen Brunson Stats

Jalen Brunson averages 19.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 13 career games against the Nets. This season, he has averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 75 games.

OG Anunoby Stats

OG Anunoby averages 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 48 games this season.

Injury Report

Knicks

No injury update as of now

Nets

PROBABLE

Jacob Gilyard (left hip contusion)

QUESTIONABLE

Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain)

OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee effusion)

Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis)

Jaylen Martin (left ankle sprain)

