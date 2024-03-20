'More like Tom Petty': Bizarre Tom Brady and Patriots conspiracy theory takes the internet by storm

Tom Brady's legacy with the New England Patriots has been no stranger to controversy. A new narrative has emerged that is as intriguing as it is bizarre, linking Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to a conspiracy theory that sounds more like the plot of a Hollywood movie than a chapter in sports history.

Fans React to Bizarre Tom Brady and Patriots conspiracy theory

The center of this storm? A seemingly innocuous moment of post-game etiquette—or rather, the lack thereof—following Super Bowl LII. It's not just about a handshake missed or a greeting unsaid; but this is about Patriots' loss in Super Bowl LII, a defeat that, according to the conspiracy, left a lasting scar on Brady's legacy and perhaps, a hint of pettiness.

"The Dynasty: New England Patriots," a series that revisits the Patriots' storied success and the controversies that have dotted their path, such as 'Spygate' and 'Deflategate.' Yet, it's the claim about an alleged snub by Brady towards Nick Foles following Superbowl LII and a mysteriously edited commentary that fuels this latest internet frenzy.

"The pantomime suggests that Brady has never got over their Superbowl LII loss to the Eagles and a touchdown caught by QB Nick Foles off a pass from the Philadelphia tight end in a trick play," narrates the conspiracy.

A particular point of contention has been a touchdown caught by Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles—a play that seemingly left a mark on Brady. The alleged snubbing of Foles by Brady post-game has been chewed over by fans, but a new twist suggests a deeper level of involvement by Brady.

According to the theory, a piece of game commentary was altered from "caught... Foles touchdown" to a more generic acknowledgment of the score. The suggestion? That Brady himself had a hand in editing the commentary to downplay Foles' moment of glory.

The notion that Tom Brady, the mastermind behind six Super Bowl victories, would step into an editing booth to alter commentary for the sake of his ego is fodder for the most creative of minds. Yet, here we are, dissecting a claim that has tickled the fancy of fans and detractors alike.

What makes this theory particularly sticky is its roots in real events—Brady's supposed refusal to shake hands with Foles post-Super Bowl LII and a subsequent snub years later. The idea that one of the most accomplished athletes in NFL history could be involved in such a trivial matter as editing game commentary strikes some fans as hilariously petty.

A fan commented, "Omg…so petty it’s funny!"

"How petty is Tom Brady?" and "Tom Brady? More like Tom Petty." These comments use wordplay to suggest that Brady's actions (as alleged by the theory) are petty.

Another commented, "Brady when someone talks about SuperBowls and Foles gets mentioned,"

A third fan noted, "Brady literally had nothing to do with this doc other than be interviewed. Kraft had final say on everything," offers a defense of Brady.

Lastly, a fan remarked, "I respect this actually,"

