NBA Legend Michael Jordan Sees Similarities Between Himself and Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards, Insider Reveals

Whenever a player in the NBA starts to dominate, the comparison is made straight away with the GOAT, Michael Jordan and the case of Anthony Edwards is no different.

The official confirmation of similarities between Anthony Edwards' and Michael Jordan's games has come from the NBA legend himself.

What did Chris Broussard say?

Chris Broussard said, "I reached out to the GOAT today, Michael Jordan," on First Things First on FS1.

"And Jordan mentioned that their games are similar. Thus, if Jordan claims that there are parallels, then there definitely are."

Nobody can dispute the striking similarity between Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. Many fans have noted the similarities between the two players—not just their physical attributes—ever since Edwards was selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Similarities between Jordan and Edwards

The NBA community has a running joke that Edwards is Michael Jordan's lost son. There are certain similarities between the two's facial features, particularly in their eyes and smiles. Apart from that, they both radiate confidence when playing the game. Since they handle themselves similarly, it is impossible to ignore the way they conduct themselves.

Advertisement

Both are very good on the court. Despite being shorter at 6 feet 4 inches, Ant-Man has not allowed that to stop him from using his full range of skills when playing on the court. He and MJ are both outstanding stars and leaders, which only serves to highlight how strangely similar they are.

What did Patrick Beverley say?

Edwards has been tearing it apart for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season and is the driving force behind their number 2 place in the Western Conference.

Edwards "has a chance to be Michael Jordan," veteran Milwaukee Bucks player Patrick Beverley said to reporters in November. In addition, Beverley said, "People thought I was crazy."

Edwards's viral dunk and comments on comparison with Michael Jordan

Monday night's sensational dunk by Edwards over Utah Jazz veteran John Collins even prompted a comparison to the legendary Chicago Bulls player:

However, Edwards is forging his route to NBA glory, and he expressed his desire for the Jordan comparisons to end in a December interview with Complex's Speedy Morman.

Edwards uttered, "I just want them to stop because he's the greatest to ever play basketball and I'm so far from it."

ALSO READ: 5 NBA Regular Season MVPs Who Went On To Lose in NBA Finals