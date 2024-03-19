5 NBA Regular Season MVPs Who Went On To Lose in NBA Finals

Every player dreams of winning the NBA MVP award, which has been won several times in the past ten years by well-known players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. Giving it all during the regular season does not always translate into success in the postseason, though.



Legends of the game captivated fans during the regular season and rightfully took home the NBA MVP trophy at the conclusion. Even though they received the esteemed award, a few of them were unable to advance past the NBA Finals.

Considering that, the following five players lost in the NBA Finals even though they were named NBA MVPs in the regular season.

5. Steph Curry (2016)

When the Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls in the regular season with a record of 72-10, they created history. They finished the season with 73 victories, and Stephen Curry was selected as the NBA MVP.



But that year, the Golden State Warriors suffered a stunning defeat in the NBA Finals, dropping the series in seven games after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 at one point. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James proved to be the masterminds behind the Warriors' downfall.

4. Kobe Bryant (2008)

The legendary Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers won his first and only NBA MVP award in 2008. He cemented his legacy by defeating Chris Paul of the New Orleans Hornets to win the trophy. His achievement was closely correlated with the team's standing as the Los Angeles Lakers, after years of disappointment, made a deep playoff run.



The NBA Finals saw the Lakers play their historic rivals, the Boston Celtics, which made for an exciting matchup. Throughout the seven-game series, Bryant was outstanding, leading the scoring and averaging 25.7 points per contest. His heroic effort was, however, in vain, as the LA Lakers lost the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

3. Allen Iverson (2001)

Throughout the NBA regular season of 2000–01, Allen Iverson excited the NBA fans by displaying his exceptional dribbling and playmaking abilities. That season, he scored an incredible 26.8 points per game on average and guided the Philadelphia 76ers, an above-average team, to the NBA Finals.

The 76ers faced a formidable LA Lakers team that included players like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Iverson's team was unable to cross the finish line thanks to O'Neal's outstanding play, which made him a strong contender for the NBA MVP award that season.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Players With the Longest Wingspan in NBA History

2. Karl Malone (1997)

Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz is frequently cited as an example of a player who had a fantastic career but regrettably lost out on a championship. The power forward, who finished the 1997 season with 27 points and 10 rebounds, was the recipient of the NBA MVP award twice.

Leading the way under Malone and point guard John Stockton, the Jazz emerged victorious from the Western Conference that season and faced the Chicago Bulls under Michael Jordan. The Bulls' all-star squad proved to be too much for the Utah Jazz, who lost the series in six games despite the duo's outstanding performance throughout.

1. Magic Johnson (1989)

Due to their rivalry, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are recognized for having popularized the NBA in the 1980s, drawing crowds to both basketball courts and television sets. Johnson won the MVP award three times in his career and the MVP award in 1989 was his second.

Under the leadership of Pat Riley, the LA Lakers fielded a formidable team at the time. The team advanced to the NBA Finals where they faced the Detroit Pistons, winners of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, led by Chuck Daly, ended up being the superior team, so Johnson had to settle for nothing more than the NBA MVP crown that season.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and JJ Reddick Team Up for New Basketball Podcast ‘Mind the Game’; Here’s Everything We Know So Far