NBA Players Spill Beans On Why They Pick Lebron James Over Michael Jordan In GOAT Debate

Michael Jordan may be leading the list in the GOAT debate, but the former Chicago Bulls legend is facing tough competition from LeBron James. The Athletic revealed the results of its yearly player poll on Monday, and His Airness was selected by 45.9% of the 133 players who answered the GOAT question. James (42.1 percent) and Kobe Bryant (9.8 percent) came next.

Jordan's lead over James is significantly less than it was in the same poll conducted in 2019 (73 percent to 11.9 percent) and 2023 (58.3 percent to 33 percent), according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Some of the players who selected the King explained their decision, even though some of it can be explained by younger players joining the league who watched James grow up and are only familiar with Jordan through highlights.

What did the players say?

"I'd say LeBron," one player said. "Just to be able to do it for 20 years, it's insane. I think it's more of a longevity thing that you have to look at there, and (how) still every year he's playing at the highest level. With the highest expectations (placed on him), he had everything to lose in terms of coming into the league.

"It would've been very easy for him to underachieve and not meet those expectations, I think he's far surpassed them, all of them, somehow. … Being on the floor, the closer you are to the game, the more of a sense (you get) of how great LeBron is, how he sees things, and how he talks. His impact on the game, his gravity on the game is felt."

James is picked up because of longevity?

The Los Angeles Lakers star is in his 21st season in the league and is the first-ever man to score 40000 points in the NBA. He has been a 20-time All-Star and because of his offensive output, the Lakers managed to qualify for the playoffs. James averages 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

