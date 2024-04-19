New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

The Sacramento Kings, with a record of 46-32, are facing the New Orleans Pelicans, who stand at 49-33, for the last coveted spot in the First Round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The victor will go head-to-head with the 1-seed Oklahoma City in a riveting best-of-seven series.

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Kings Tonight?

Zion Williamson is out due to an injury, exacerbating an already challenging season for him. The unfortunate incident occurred during an impressive performance against the Lakers, where Zion had scored 40 points and had 11 rebounds.

However, he had to leave the game only three minutes before the end due to a hamstring injury. Without his potential game-winning contribution, the Pelicans are now struggling to clutch a 6th consecutive victory over the Kings, only this time, without Zion.

With one member down in the 'Big Three', the main scoring load now lies on the shoulders of Brandon Ingram.

Throughout the season, Brandon scored an average of 20.8 points per game and led the team with an average of 5.7 assists per game.

Despite his subdued play during the inaugural Play-in Game, where he concluded with 11 points from 4-12 shooting, the team needs more from him in this face-off.

Stepping in for the injured Zion will probably be Trey Murphy III. With an impressive height of 6'8, Trey fits perfectly into the void left by Zion and carries an average of 14.8 points per game this season.

Other players like Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr., and Dyson Daniels, who also had playtime against the Lakers, will lend their efforts. The Pelicans, ranked 13th in offensive proficiency and 6th in defense, will need to mobilize their strengths, keeping in mind they are 16th in the league's pace ranking.

New Orleans Pelicans Players Stats Against The Kings

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 8 games against the Kings in his career.

Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones has averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 11 games versus the Kings in his career.

Injury Report

Out

Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain)

Kings

Out

Malik Monk (right knee sprain)

Kevin Huerter (left shoulder surgery)

