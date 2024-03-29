‘Next Star in Line’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Set to Break Into Signature Shoe Deal This Summer

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an icon on and off the basketball court. With his outfits getting revamped every now and then, it’s time for a cracking sneaker deal.

The NBA and sneakers go hand in hand, and once Gilgeous-Alexander’s current deal with Converse ends in September this year, he too will see many hands reaching to pick him up with millions of dollars just a sign away.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star SGA, who has his recent couple of seasons to boast on, will be a sneaker free agent in September as Shams Charania, the lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, disclosed on his appearance on Run It Back for FanDuel TV.

When asked about Shai's ascension on and off the court by his co-host, Charani replied, "On the court Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, MVP candidate he is on a max contract through 2027...but off the court, [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is going to be a sneaker free agent in September, he is with Converse right now, his contract expires in September.”

Hinting towards what potentially could be a game changer deal for Gilgeous-Alexander, Shams added: “Industry sources tell me he [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is the next star in line to receive a signature shoe deal."

Also Read: 'Not even in the same solar system': NBA fans thrash Shaquille O'Neal after Lakers legend snubs Luka Doncic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Advertisement

Shai has his MVP level performance to vouch on

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has demonstrated an exceptional level of performance throughout the current season, showcasing MVP-worthy capabilities on the court. With remarkable statistics including an average of 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game he stands atop his power packed performance.

Coupling up with an impressive shooting efficiency of 54% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander has undoubtedly had his performance speak for him.

With his crucial contribution, which propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commendable second place in the Western Conference standings with an outstanding 50-21 record, he has established himself as a leading force in the league.

Similarly, he demonstrated his MVP level performance during the recent game. Despite not reaching the 30-point mark, his decisive plays in the closing minutes were instrumental in securing a crucial road victory for the Thunder against the New Orleans Pelicans.

His timely offensive rebound and key setup for a crucial basket, followed by a composed game-tying three-pointer, were pivotal in shifting the momentum in OKC's favor.

Gilgeous-Alexander's overall contribution of 24 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, coupled with his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations throughout the season, underscores his MVP-worthy impact on the court. With his consistent heroics and positive impact on the team, Shai's performance sets a compelling case for his candidacy in the MVP race.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fruitful journey with Converse

Converse has been in and about basketball sneakers for more than hundred years. The brand rose to the hardcourt in as early as 1917 with its All Star sneakers.

It then transcended to years ahead when the renowned basketball legends like Julius Erving and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird helped the brand reach new dimensions.

During NBA All-Star weekend, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a significant impact as the frontman for the historic re-launch of the Converse Weapon. That also marked a moment of great significance in the brand’s basketball history.

Advertisement

Additionally, the collaboration also had the Converse representatives speak about Shai's independent spirit.

Rodney Rambo, Sr. Director of North America Marketing for Converse said, “For more than four years, Converse has enjoyed a dynamic and collaborative relationship with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that has been fueled by our collective independent spirit,”