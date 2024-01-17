'Not even in the same solar system': NBA fans thrash Shaquille O'Neal after Lakers legend snubs Luka Doncic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On the 'NBA on TNT' pregame show, Shaquille O'Neal and the other hosts engaged in a spirited comparison of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

Each host passionately voiced their opinions about the two stellar point guards, sparking a heated debate about who tops the position.

According to O'Neal, Gilgeous-Alexander outshines Doncic as a point guard. Despite recognizing the remarkable prowess of Doncic, O'Neal opted for Gilgeous-Alexander over the exceptional Slovenian player.

In his evaluation, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerges as a more adept ball-handler and strategist. He highlighted that Gilgeous-Alexander tends to incorporate his teammates more into the game than Doncic.

O'Neal expressed: “I’m siding with [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. Luka is undoubtedly a superb player but this lad? He plays appropriately [and] involves his teammates. At the moment, I’m choosing him. He’s an outstanding player."

O'Neal's statement sparked an uproar from fans who disagreed with his comparison between the two basketball stars.

O'Neal's prime consideration appears to be how much a player engages his teammates.

If this is his decisive factor, then the debate if any between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would surely favor the Mavericks’ star.

The precise criteria O'Neal employed in expressing his preference remains ambiguous.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Luka Doncic: A statistical face-off and playing style

Gilgeous-Alexander is consistently delivering MVP-level performances. Last season saw him deliver an average of 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

This year, SGA has managed to exceed these numbers slightly boasting an average of 31.3 ppg, 6.3 apg, 5.8 rpg, and 2.3 spg. Shai’s game is particularly noteworthy for his defensive prowess.

Currently, he is the league's leader in steals per game and stands as the only player to average at least 2.0 steals.

His scoring numbers also put him in a reputable position, ranking third in points per game, just behind Doncic.

On a statistical level, Luka Doncic surpasses Gilgeous-Alexander with 33.6 ppg, 9.1 apg, and 8.1 rpg.

However, a comparison of their playing styles is crucial for a more nuanced understanding.

Doncic mainly plays isolation, mastering the art of crafting shots for himself. Despite being a capable passer, most of his assists result from straightforward passes, as reflected in his higher assists per game.

Contrarily, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exhibits more activity in moving the ball around. SGA's assist counts may be lower, but his intention in most plays is not solely about making a pass.

He usually contributes to the play by facilitating his team in creating more favorable opportunities for his other teammates.

