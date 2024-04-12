O.J. Simpson was diagnosed with cancer, though the specific type was never publicly revealed. There were reports that it was prostate cancer, but this was never confirmed by Simpson himself. In May 2023, he revealed on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had completed treatment for cancer. Sadly, he passed away from the disease in April 2024 at the age of 76.

Now, following his, death, the NFL HOFer's last video message from February 2024 has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. Apparently, Simpson posted the video on his X account after the rumors about him being in hospice care for cancer were reported by WPLG.

In the video, filmed before the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Simpson reassured his supporters that his health was good and he planned to be back on the golf course soon.

In another video, he specifically denied being in hospice and criticized media reports.

O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial

Apart from his remarkable NFL career, O.J. Simpson is most famous for his murder trial. In 1994, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were found murdered.

Simpson became the prime suspect and the subsequent trial in 1995 was a media sensation, dubbed the "Trial of the Century."

The case was highly controversial due to several factors. Simpson is African American, and many believed the police investigation and prosecution were racially biased. Also, the prosecution presented a bloody glove at trial that they claimed belonged to Simpson, but the defense argued it didn't fit him properly.

Finally, in October 1995, Simpson was acquitted of the murders.

Controversy Around O.J Simpson’s Confession Book

O.J. Simpson did not write a confession book in the traditional sense. However, there is a book titled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer that is associated with him.

The book is credited to O.J. Simpson and Pablo Fenjves. It is written from a hypothetical perspective. It details how someone could have committed the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson maintains he did not write the book and simply participated in a hypothetical scenario.

The book was originally intended for publication under the title If I Did It in 2006. However, due to public outrage, the book was pulled by the publisher. It was later released in a revised version with additional commentary by the Goldman family in 2007 under the title If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer. The Goldman family won a wrongful death civil suit against Simpson and the rights to the book were awarded to them as part of the settlement.