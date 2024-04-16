Patrick Mahomes Plans to Take Time Off From NFL To Play in MLB For Royals; QB REVEALS

Patrick Mahomes has recently shared his interest in joining the spring training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about Mahomes' baseball plans.

By Shanu Singh
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  10:27 PM IST |  2.5K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Patrick Mahomes' grew up playing not just football but baseball as well. And why not? Patrick is the son of a successful MLB player Pat Mahomes, who has played for many renowned teams. And as it appears, Patrick is interested in taking some time off from baseball and playing MLB for the Kansas City Royals. 

Patrick Mahomes Shows Interest In Playing For Kansas City Royals

Growing up in a family of athletes, Patrick Mahomes is fond of baseball enough that the star quarterback was even drafted by the Detroit Tigers. But he decided to lead his future in the NFL and went ahead joining the Chiefs and making himself one of the best quarterbacks of this era.

But despite being an NFL player, Mahomes has a special place for baseball in his heart. In fact, the Chiefs' star also shared his interest in participating in the spiral training with the MLB team Kansas City Royals. Surprisingly, Mahomes thinks he can get permission for the same from the Chiefs as well. 

Also Read: When is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs' Star Takes Tom Brady’s Help to REVEAL Retirement Plans

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Travis Kelce’s Coachella Chat With Taylor Swift Decoded by Lip Reader
sports
Travis Kelce’s Coachella Chat With Taylor Swift Decoded by Lip Reader
Will Aaron Rodgers Face Lifetime Suspension For 'Suspiciously Speedy' Recovery? Deets
sports
Will Aaron Rodgers Face Lifetime Suspension For 'Suspiciously Speedy' Recovery? Deets

During a recent interview with Time, Mahomes talked about his plans for the Royals. "I’ve talked to the Royals. And if I can maybe go out to spring training, I’m not opposed to that. I’ll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got," Mahomes had said. 

Advertisement

Even though Patrick Mahomes has shared his interest in joining the Royals' spring training program, Andy Reid isn't sure about the "permission '' part. But despite that, the Chiefs head coach believes that Mahomes is highly capable of not just hitting the ball but playing among high-level players. 

Also Read: 'She's Trying to Become a Coach': Patrick Mahomes Reveals EXCLUSIVE Details About Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift’s Nature

Advertisement

"He was a heck of a baseball player. He grew up around it. I’m sure he can play in the major leagues. I mean, he’s pretty gifted," Andy Reid said during a press conference on Monday. Mahomes has quite some time this offseason, so maybe spending some time off football could help him have a fresh start.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh is a versatile

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles