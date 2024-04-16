Patrick Mahomes Plans to Take Time Off From NFL To Play in MLB For Royals; QB REVEALS

Patrick Mahomes' grew up playing not just football but baseball as well. And why not? Patrick is the son of a successful MLB player Pat Mahomes, who has played for many renowned teams. And as it appears, Patrick is interested in taking some time off from baseball and playing MLB for the Kansas City Royals.

Patrick Mahomes Shows Interest In Playing For Kansas City Royals

Growing up in a family of athletes, Patrick Mahomes is fond of baseball enough that the star quarterback was even drafted by the Detroit Tigers. But he decided to lead his future in the NFL and went ahead joining the Chiefs and making himself one of the best quarterbacks of this era.

But despite being an NFL player, Mahomes has a special place for baseball in his heart. In fact, the Chiefs' star also shared his interest in participating in the spiral training with the MLB team Kansas City Royals. Surprisingly, Mahomes thinks he can get permission for the same from the Chiefs as well.

Also Read: When is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs' Star Takes Tom Brady's Help to REVEAL Retirement Plans

During a recent interview with Time, Mahomes talked about his plans for the Royals. "I’ve talked to the Royals. And if I can maybe go out to spring training, I’m not opposed to that. I’ll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got," Mahomes had said.

Even though Patrick Mahomes has shared his interest in joining the Royals' spring training program, Andy Reid isn't sure about the "permission '' part. But despite that, the Chiefs head coach believes that Mahomes is highly capable of not just hitting the ball but playing among high-level players.

Also Read: 'She's Trying to Become a Coach': Patrick Mahomes Reveals EXCLUSIVE Details About Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift's Nature

"He was a heck of a baseball player. He grew up around it. I’m sure he can play in the major leagues. I mean, he’s pretty gifted," Andy Reid said during a press conference on Monday. Mahomes has quite some time this offseason, so maybe spending some time off football could help him have a fresh start.