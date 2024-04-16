When is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs' Star Takes Tom Brady’s Help to REVEAL Retirement Plans

Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the most iconic quarterbacks of this era. In fact, he has already been compared with the NFL legend Tom Brady. Talking about Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes took the ex-Patriot quarterback's help to reveal his future retirement plans.

When is Patrick Mahomes Planning His Retirement?

Patrick Mahomes still has a while before he hangs up his cleats in the NFL. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't thought about when and how he'll announce his retirement. This year, Mahomes graces the cover of TIME 100, and in an interview with the magazine, the Chiefs' quarterback spills the beans on his retirement plans.

Interestingly, while talking about his retirement, he took Tom Brady as an example. "I've looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]'s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play," Mahomes had said.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Is Helping Louis Rees-Zammit Adjust to NFL After Ex-Rugby Player Becomes Chiefs' New Star Hire Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But even though Patrick Mahomes would want to play till his children get old enough to remember his legacy, he won't stay in the game for long if it means cutting time with family. "But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go," Mahomes explained.

When Tom Brady first retired from the league, it was because he believed his work was interfering with his family time. However, if Mahomes were to retire at the same age as Brady, he still has 16 more seasons ahead of him. Brady's ability to stay in the game for so long was undoubtedly due to his exceptional fitness level.

Advertisement

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Parents - All you need to know about Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin!

"Tom's skewed people's brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body. So I'm about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45," Mahomes had said. Patrick Mahomes is 28 years old and he is just 4 Super Bowl rings away from reaching Brady's record.

Advertisement

But to beat Tom Brady isn't going to be an easy job. There's a reason why Brady is considered as the G.O.A.T of the league. That comes with a great many records that Mahomes would have to surpass. Interestingly, we can take bets for Mahomes. He's got that ability to surpass Brady. What do you think?