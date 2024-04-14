Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Max Holloway's Stunning Ko of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

In the UFC octagon, few displays of respect match the time-honored tradition of the final face-off before battle commences. As Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje met eye-to-eye in the pulsating moments before their UFC 300 co-main event, an aura of intense stillness enveloped the arena. Two elite warriors, ready to leave every ounce of themselves in the hallowed space.

Mayhem in the Octagon with Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje

As the clock ticked down in the epic showdown, the former featherweight king Holloway summoned one final burst of savagery. With a single ticking second remaining, he uncorked a monstrous right hand that separated Gaethje from his senses, crashing face-first to the canvas in a moment that will etch itself into UFC lore.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. Left Stunned

The mind-blowing climax left NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his peers slack-jawed in disbelief. The Chiefs quarterback took to social media X in the aftermath, simply stating: "That was crazy!!!!!!!!!! #UFC300"

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton hailed the astounding display as the new benchmark for sheer badassery, tweeting: "Omg that was some of the most savage shit I've ever seen!!!! Told that man to come back to the middle like it was the Old Testament and put him to sleep!!! The new Baddest Mother Fucker."

FS1 host Colin Cowherd summed up the breathtaking sequence in two succinct words: "All time. Knockout."

Audacity Defined

Ex-Browns safety Louis Riddick marveled at Holloway's sheer audacity in challenging his foe to the center before delivering the final blow: "Yo. You call somebody to the center of the ring to trade. And then knock them out...you definitely are a BMFer. Period."

UFC 300 Iconic Moment

As replays of the jaw-dropping sequence reverberated across sports bars and living rooms, echoes of legendary knockouts past rang out. Visions of a prime Mike Tyson demolishing Michael Spinks in 91 seconds.

Memories of the ferocious Zab Judah-Kostya Tszyu war where "Super" Judah was scattered unconscious from a thudding right hand.

In delivering a moment of chaos and violence that will reverberate for years to come, Max Holloway etched his name among the ranks of MMA's cold-blooded finishers. One final challenge accepted with hellacious consequences, leaving the sports world enthralled at the combatants' unflinching ferocity from opening bell to explosive culmination.

