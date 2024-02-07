UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Reveals Real Reason behind shocking knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski, the current UFC featherweight champion, is gearing up to defend his title at the highly anticipated UFC 298 event happening later this month.

UFC 298 is scheduled for February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States. This event will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight title against the undefeated fighter Ilia Topuria.

In the previous UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski had a champion vs champion fight. Initially, there were plans for Islam Makhachev to have a rematch against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira withdrew from the bout just 11 days prior to the scheduled main event at Abu Dhabi for UFC 294, where he was set to face off against Islam Makhachev.

UFC wasted no time in announcing a backup fight, and Alexander Volkanovski readily accepted the challenge to face Makhachev in an immediate rematch.

A number of fans and experts were convinced that Volkanovski emerged victorious in their initial bout. However, the second fight took a stunning turn when Islam Makhachev delivered a knockout blow to the esteemed champion, Alexander Volkanovski, in the very first round of their rematch.

Now Alexander Volkanovski has talked about his first-round UFC 294 loss at the UFC 298 press conference and what was the real reason behind it.



While talking about his match at UFC 294, he said, “I’m known for being disciplined, professional all year round. I just wasn’t that time.”



“I was drinking every day for like 3-4 weeks. That’s unheard of for me,” Volkanovski further expressed.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC record

Alexander Volkanovski is an Australian mixed martial arts fighter who is currently competing in UFC promotion in the Featherweight division. Currently, he is the UFC featherweight champion. He is the fourth UFC featherweight champion and the longest-reigning UFC champion of his division.



UFC Record

1. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

- Date: Feb. 17, 2024

- Result: Loss

- Opponent: Ilia Topuria

- Method: Not Specified

2. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

- Date: Oct. 21, 2023

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: Kick; Round 1, 3:06

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

- Date: Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Yair Rodriguez

- Method: Punches; Round 3, 4:19

4. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Feb. 11, 2023

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Date: Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

6. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

- Date: Apr. 09, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Chan Sung Jung

- Method: Punches; Round 4, 0:45

7. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

- Date: Sep. 25, 2021

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Brian Ortega

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

8. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

- Date: Jul. 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Split Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision); 5 rounds

9. UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

- Date: Dec. 14, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

10. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade

- Date: May. 11, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Jose Aldo

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 3 rounds

