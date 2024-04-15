Olivia Dunne Skips This Year’s Coachella Because Of Her Previous Experience

Coachella is one of the most awaited events of the year. This year, the top-tier music festival in the industry kicked off on April 13th, and celebrities from all countries thronged the premises for celebration and performances.

However, some people were absent, and one of them was Paul Skenes’ girlfriend and LSU icon Olivia Dunne. She had some mind-blowing achievements in gymnastics, and this year her absence was palpable at the festival.

But why was Olivia not able to attend the festival? That is the real question.

Olivia Dunne recounted a horrific incident in Coachella

She was already busy with her performances against opponents such as No. 10 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky, and No. 15 Minnesota for the NCAA finals. However, there was another flashback that was bothering her. She attended the festival in 2022, but it was a mixture of danger and joy for her. She recounted her experience on the BFF podcast with Dave Portnoy, Bri Chickenfry, AND Josh Richards.

She recalled the incident at the Revolve event in Coachella. While she was dancing merrily, she suddenly realized that her phone and wallet were missing. She recounted,” I got pickpocketed later that night, and I lost everything on my phone.”

However, she saw the positive side of things and kept enjoying herself despite shivering because of the flu. Being a TikTok star, she had made content for the occasion, which unfortunately was gone, and she had to redo everything again. What else did she have to face?

Her social media was safe

The gymnast also said that her social media accounts were not hacked, and the person who stole her phone deleted all data. She also tracked her phone, and supposedly the location showed China.

Dunne also shared her experience on social media through Instagram and thanked Pickpocket for allowing her to buy the latest version of the iPhone. She recently scared the fans again with a horrific fall from her practice.

The 21-year-old shared a video on Instagram showing a flawless landing from a horizontal bar. She also sang a practice routine where she lost her grip on the bar and flew it to the mats, and the fans were horrified.

Thankfully, due to the mats, the fall was not harmful. "There will be times in life where you crank that Soulja boy, and there will be other times where that Soulja boy cranks you," her voice echoed in the video.

All in all, the gymnast seems to be brave and takes a good lesson from all her experiences.

ALSO READ: Who is Olivia Dunne? Why is She So Popular?