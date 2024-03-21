Olivia Dunne aka "Livvy" as her millions of fans call her is a highly-followed athlete in the NCAA. But how did this female LSU gymnast become a social media diva?

If we look back, Livvy's journey started on the balance beam and definitely not on the screen. Olivia is currently competing for the LSU Tigers, which represents Louisiana State University in the NCAA Division I women's gymnastics program. She was also a former member of the U.S. national gymnastics team.

In 2020, Olivia shot to stardom on TikTok by posting her gymnastic routines. Next, she began sharing content about her life as a student-athlete. Additionally, Olivia's shaking leg and lip-syncing to dance trends, sharing college moments in LSU and a pretty face led her to become a social media favorite.

Thus, with Olivia Dunne's Tiktok fame and NCAA tie-up, brands came knocking and profited from her fame. She became a marketing powerhouse. From sportswear to activewear, Dunne landed lucrative deals.

Undeniably, Olivia Dunne brought a whole new audience to a niche sport like gymnastics. Fans who wouldn't otherwise watch and follow gymnastics are now cheering her on.

Besides, there's more to Livvy than views and sponsorships. Olivia launched the "Livvy Fund" in 2023 to educate female athletes about personal branding and building partnerships.So, is Olivia Dunne all about fame­ on social media? Not really. She's a skille­d gymnast, a great businesswoman, and an inspiring role mode­l for young female athletes.

Does Olivia Dunne Have a BF?

Olivia Dunne is currently dating baseball playe­r Paul Skenes. Skene­s was sele­cted as the first overall pick by the­ Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 draft. The couple­ made their relationship public back in August 2023.

Why Was Olivia Dunne Out Of The LSU Gymnastics Lineup?

Olivia Dunne's 2022-2023 season was full of challenges due to injuries like torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg. Nevertheless, she made a comeback against Alabama on February 24 and scored 9.825 on the uneven bars.

Olivia Dunne has a huge social media presence. She has a following of 4+ million on Instagram, 100,000+ on X (formerly Twitter), and 7+ million on TikTok.