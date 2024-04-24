Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against OKC in Game 2 Tonight?

The New Orleans Pelicans fought till the end in game 1 of the playoff series but couldn’t get over the line. They were missing their superstar power forward Zion Williamson because of injury for their game. However, it’s not looking good for them as well as the fans of the Pelicans as Williamson is not expected to play tonight.

The Pelicans would take confidence from their first game where they showed a lot of character against a better opposition and took the game to the last second.

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Amid all the positivity of Zion Williamson making a return to the playoffs, the Pelicans fans won’t enjoy the injury report for the game. Zion Williamson is listed as ‘Out’ for tonight’s game against the Thunder which is a big blow to their chances of winning the game later tonight.

Williamson had a very impactful season and barely missed any games with injuries. The power forward averages 22.9 points, collects 5.8 rebounds, and dishes out 5 assists per game.

What did Zion Williamson say about his return?

Zion Williamson said, "That is definitely. That is absolutely realistic. But like I said, I got to pass the tests and get back to baseline, and hopefully, I'll be out there." The young superstar’s return will be key to the Pelicans having any chance to qualify for the next round by beating the much fancied Thunder who is having a phenomenal season.

