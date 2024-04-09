Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Piston Tonight? Deets Inside

The Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. EDT at Wells Fargo Center for their season's last match. Philadelphia has come out as winners against Detroit in their past three matches, each time leading by a minimum of eight points.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against Piston Tonight? Deets Inside

Joel Embiid previously played and averaged 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the last three games. Despite being listed as questionable for tonight's game, indications lean towards him playing, having had two complete days to rest.

They will have another two-day break before facing the Magic on Friday. Currently, they enjoy a five-game winning streak and stand only one game behind the Pacers, thus avoiding the play-in tournament is plausible.

With the season nearing its end, the 76ers are currently ranked 14th in offensive rating, a number Embiid's return is likely to boost before the start of the postseason. They boast of being second in both turnover percentage and free throw percentages, demonstrating ball security and stationing fourth in attempts per competition.

Despite a severe double-digit deficit towards the end of the first half of their previous match against the San Antonio Spurs, they managed to secure victory with a score of 133-126. Tyrese Maxey delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 52 points, along with seven assists and five rebounds.

In the previous match, while Joel Embiid rested during the second back-to-back night after being sidelined for over two months due to a knee injury, Maxey stepped up and led Philadelphia to victory.

ALSO READ: San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Pistons

Joel Embiid

In his career, Joel Embiid has consistently performed against the Pistons, with an average of 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.5 in 18 games. He put up an impressive 35 points during their last encounter.

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has shown his prowess against the Pistons with an average of 17.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in his 12 career games against them

Injury Report

76ers

Out

Robert Covington (Knee)

Questionable

Kyle Lowry (Rest)

Joel Embiid (Knee)

De'Anthony Melton (Back)

Tyrese Maxey (Hip)

Tobias Harris (Knee)

Pistons

Out

Ausar Thompson (Illness)

Isaiah Stewart (Hamstring)

Stanley Umude (Ankle)

Quentin Grimes(Knee)

Questionable

Cade Cunningham (Knee)

Simone Fontecchio

Evan Fournier (Knee)

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Bucks Tonight? Deets Inside