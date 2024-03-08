‘Physical Trauma Literally Was Found Hanging’: Ashwin Showers Praises on Devdutt Padikkal on Latter’s Test Debut

Devdutt Padikkal, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and is known for some fine performances in the league for his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, made his Test debut on Thursday in Dharamshala in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin hands Devdutt Padikkal his Test debut cap

The youngster from Karnataka received his debut cap from veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who completed his 100th Test outing on Thursday. Ashwin showered heaps of praise on the young debutant as he revisited the latter’s fight with health and fitness challenges, which he successfully overcame. As a result, he got the chance to make a test debut for India.

While handing the debut cap, Ashwin said, “As a very young kid who came on, burst onto the scene, captivated the imagination of a lot of people through T20 cricket, came up through the ranks as the star-studded boy from his state. He went through something that a youngster will also always find hard to go to.”

"Physical trauma literally was found hanging in balance whether he would play cricket. Life has been very kind; he has fought through it. Maybe that's what makes you a much more harder individual and a harder cricketer to go through life,” he added.

Padikkal struggled with his fitness from 2021 to early 2023 as he suffered from COVID-19 and later acquired a stomach-related complication, which added to his struggles.

“Today, he is standing amongst us, going to make his debut in this wonderful setting along with my 100th Test. But Dev, remember one thing, Karnataka has produced a lot of wonderful international cricketers; the man is standing opposite to you, but mind you, that's not your burden to carry. Today is your day. Guard it, cherish it, and express yourself,” the spinner concluded.

IND vs ENG fifth Test

India had a great start to the fifth Test in Dharamshala as a brilliant performance by Indian spinners helped restrict England to 218 runs. Kuldeep Yadav picked a fifer, while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 4 wickets.

On the batting front, both Indian openers scored a half-century each, giving the team a solid start. After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s departure, Shubman Gill complemented the Indian skipper’s efforts equally, as both of them ended the opening day with 135/1 on the board.