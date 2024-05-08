Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors is being discussed heavily at the moment. Thompson is going to be a free agent this summer. It means that the star shooting guard is free to sign with any NBA team. Thompson is a good player, but injuries have impacted his performance throughout his career

Amid these discussions, there is a recent viral tweet by NBA Cente. It claims Thompson talking about his future with the Golden State Warriors. It looks legitimate but to clear the air, NBA Central is a parody account. FYI, there are no recent official statements from Klay Thompson sharing his plans with the Warriors.

How did Klay Thompson perform in the last NBA season?

Klay Thompson's performance in the last NBA season was inconsistent. For instance, he scored a season-high 35 points against the Utah Jazz. In this Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game, he came off the bench and played a major role in the win.

On the other hand, he went scoreless in a couple of games. One of them was the potential final game of the season against the Kings. Therefore, this inconsistency raised questions about his future with the Golden State Warriors.

Overall, Klay’s scoring average (17.9 points per game) fell short of his career average (19.6 points per game).

Klay Thompson’s Golden State Warriors Contract

Klay Thompson's current contract with the Golden State Warriors will conclude after this NBA season (2023-24). Previously, he was on a five-year $190 million deal.

There were talks for an extension with the Warriors that happened before this NBA season but no agreement was reached. Warriors reportedly offered a two-year extension around $48 million total but Thompson declined.

Thompson's recent performance has been lower than usual due to injuries. Since the Warriors need to manage their salary cap, they may prioritize younger players.