Imtiaz Ali says Love Aaj Kal, Jab Harry Met Sejal failed because of ‘execution problems’, hopes they get their due

Imtiaz Ali has blessed Indian audiences with some of the most memorable films ever made. Whether it's the 2011 masterpiece Rockstar or his latest creation Amar Singh Chamkila, Ali's movies have consistently provided fans with quality cinematic experiences. Although he has achieved great success, he has also experienced his fair share of setbacks, with several films not enjoying a long run at the box office.

What has Imtiaz Ali to say about his films tanking at the box office?

In a conversation with HT City, Imtiaz spoke about the fate of his films like Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Love Aaj Kal (2020) and shared, “When I made them, I just wanted to make a movie, but they didn’t work. All my films have had some problems in execution; [I feel] they could have been better.”

The 52-year-old expressed his optimism that as time goes by, people will begin to recognize the value in these movies, as there may be hidden gems that weren't immediately apparent.

There's a popular notion that Imtiaz Ali movies need a lot of brain but the director himself wants to stay away from that image. He shared, "I don't want my films to come across as intellectual. If they do, they might seem restrictive, and I don't want them to belong to an exclusive crowd. I would love to make a masala film, but I just don't know how to make it as I can't help but be myself."

Imtiaz Ali shares his two cents about Amar Singh Chamkila

Ali’s recent offering is a biographical drama starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and was a direct-to-digital release. The Rockstar director who once never wanted to make a biopic, this time felt “it would be a magnificent story to tell at a time when people are being so judgmental”.

However, he clarified, “The magic of cinema and the illogical madness of it should always remain. But I’m not looking forward to making any more biopics.”

Amar Singh Chamkila which is available to stream on Netflix enjoys a 8/10 rating on IMDb with massive critical acclaim to its name.

