'It Fires Me Up': Keith Urban Reveals He Still Tries To 'Impress' Wife Nicole Kidman At His Concerts 17 Years After Marriage

Keith Urban, 56, reveals that his enduring love for his wife Nicole Kidman, 56, acts as a powerful catalyst, infusing his performances with unparalleled vigor. The Grammy-winning artist, whose marriage to Kidman is approaching its 18th anniversary, admits that her presence in the audience ignites an extra spark in him. "It fires me up a bit more," Urban tells PEOPLE about Kidman's electrifying presence at his concerts.

Seeking approval and inspiration from loved ones

Despite his illustrious career and devoted fan base, Urban remains grounded, motivated by a deep desire to gain approval from those closest to him. Keith acknowledges the ongoing quest for paternal validation as he recalls his relationship with his late father, Bob Urban, who died in December 2015. "I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud," he admits, outlining the profound influence his father's legacy continues to have on his artistic journey.

Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater

Keith Urban has announced a thrilling new chapter in his musical odyssey with his upcoming Las Vegas residency, aptly titled 'High,' at the Fontainebleau's BleuLive Theatre. Urban, a veteran of the city's vibrant entertainment scene, promises to approach his residency with a new perspective and dynamism. "I try and get everyone connected and into it as fast as possible," he says, stating his desire to captivate audiences of all backgrounds.

Set against the backdrop of Fontainebleau's BleuLive Theater, Urban's residency promises to be an unforgettable fusion of energy and magic. Keith describes the venue as magical and is excited about the prospect of captivating audiences within its hallowed walls. Urban anticipates a dynamic synergy between performer and audience thanks to its sprawling general admission area that fosters intimacy and camaraderie.

Nicole Kidman's relationship with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in 2005 at an event honoring Australians. They got married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney. Kidman once mentioned that she was engaged to someone else before Urban. They didn't know each other very well before their marriage, but the couple developed a strong bond since then. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born through surrogacy in 2010. The family owns homes in Nashville, Beverly Hills, Sydney, Sutton Forest, and Manhattan.

