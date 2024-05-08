John Cena: When John Cena Wrestled As A Mexican Luchador In WWE

Wrestlers occasionally adopt masked alter egos in WWE, giving different directions to their characters. Bray Wyatt's frightening masked alter ego was The Fiend, who terrorized his nemeses. Similarly, Hulk Hogan once had an alter ego named Mr. America who wore a mask. Many people probably don't know that the sixteen-time World Champion John Cena once had a lesser-known masked alter ego called John Cena.

Although the luchador John Cena never made an appearance on TV, he wrestled or appeared in live shows around late 2010. The Nexus, a stable of rookies from NXT, made an impact during their debut in 2010. John Cena was their primary target, and the Leader of Cenaation had a prolonged rivalry with The Nexus in 2010, elevating the stature of the new guys on the main roster.

During the feud between Cena and Nexus, John Cena, a masked and muscular luchador, made his debut, claiming to be the distant cousin of the multi-time world champion, and they also shared almost identical names. Besides their names, the ring gears and physiques looked strikingly similar. The uncanny resemblance left little doubt for the audience of WWE Live shows that it was indeed John Cena in a purple mask.

Why did John Cena only appear on live shows?

John Cena once competed in a Triple Threat match against The Miz and Wade Barrett. In addition to it, he challenged Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship unsuccessfully in another live event. Eventually, The Nexus members unmasked him at a live event, revealing he was none other than John Cena.

John Cena was a fun alter ego of John Cena that never made it to television, unlike the alter egos of several other popular wrestlers. There could be various reasons for this.

Around the time Cena was feuding with The Nexus, he was the biggest babyface and the flagbearer of the company, and WWE didn't want to jeopardize his momentum by introducing a jocular masked version of him on TV.

Another factor might be a megastar like Hulk Hogan's failed attempt at the Mr.America gimmick. WWE was keen on not repeating the same mistake with their biggest star at that period.

