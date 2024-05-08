10 best Diana Penty movies that prove her acting prowess

Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail in 2012 and since then the actress has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. She started her modelling career in the year 2005 and later when she began getting film offers, her first film Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone became her major breakthrough. Diana Penty's movies show how she has evolved as an actor and her fans love her in all kinds of roles.

Diana’s first film was a hit at the box office and fans loved her character in the romantic comedy. She then starred in Aanand L Rai’s Happy Bhag Jayegi in 2016 in the lead role. In this article, we will take you through the 10 best Diana Penty movies.

Here’s Diana Penty's movie list for you. Take a look

1. Cocktail

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Diana Penty's first movie, Cocktail is a love triangle between the characters Gautam Kapoor played by Saif Ali Khan, Veronica (Deepika Padukone) and Meera (Diana Penty). The film was a hit and the songs of the film also ruled the charts. Diana plays the role of a shy traditional girl here and the actress received a lot of praise for her role in the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Happy Bhag Jayegi

Cast: Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill, Momal Sheikh

Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill, Momal Sheikh Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Diana plays Harpreet Kaur in the romantic comedy film Happy Bhag Jayegi. Harpreet leaves on her day of marriage for her boyfriend but lands up in a politician’s house in Pakistan. In this Diana Penty movie with Abhay Deol, her role is quite different from the one she played in Cocktail and audiences loved it. She is a chirpy, sarcastic, funny girl in Happy Bhag Jayegi.

3. Lucknow Central

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal

Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal Director: Ranjit Tiwari

Ranjit Tiwari IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Movie Genre: Musical, Action, Thriller

Musical, Action, Thriller Release Year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: JioCinema

Lucknow Central tells the story of Kishan Girhotra (Farhan Akhtar) who aspires to be a singer. He is falsely accused in a murder case and plans to escape jail by forming a band with some of his prison inmates. Diana plays the role of Gayatri, an NGO owner in jail, who helps Kishan in his mission. She has a powerful screen presence with her bold and strong character. Fans liked this Farhan Akhtar Diana Penty movie.

4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Aditya Hitkari

John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Aditya Hitkari Director: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, History

Action, Thriller, History Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: ZEE5

Diana Penty plays Ambalika Badhopadhyay in Parmanu. The film based on true events intrigued the audience and Diana looked perfect in her role of an Intelligence officer. The film received good reviews and Diana’s performance was well appreciated.

5. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Cast: Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal

Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz IMDb Rating: 4.5

4.5 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Fans love Diana in her comic roles. The sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) garnered Diana a lot of praise for her fun character. The comedy film shows Happy (Diana) stuck in China, where she is kidnapped by some goons. She lands in Shanghai to find her fiancé but gets caught by kidnappers who are looking for a woman of the same name as her.

Advertisement

6. Khandani Shafakhana

Cast: Priyansh Jora, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Shirin Sewani, Varun Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty

Priyansh Jora, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Shirin Sewani, Varun Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty Director: Shilpi Dasgupta

Shilpi Dasgupta IMDb Rating: 4.3

4.3 Movie Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Diana Penty has given some amazing performances with her strong screen presence and memorable characters. But in this film, Diana gives a special cameo with her electrifying performance with Badshah in Shehr Ki Ladki. Unlike other Diana Penty movies, this one featured the actress in a never-before-seen glamorous avatar.

7. Shiddat

Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Kunal Deshmukh IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Romance

Romance Release Year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

The emotional romantic drama became a favorite of the audiences. Diana plays Ira Gautam Sehgal's (Mohit Raina’s) wife. Diana looks ever charming and loving in her role of Ira. Diana Penty all movies show her vibrant presence on the screen and this one has a special place in the hearts of fans. In the scene where Gautam played by Mohit expresses his love for Ira (Diana), we all couldn’t agree more.

8. Adbhut

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Movie Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Release Year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

In the Supernatural thriller Adbhut, Diana Penty takes Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s help when she starts experiencing strange, paranormal activities. This Diana Penty new movie featured her in an intense yet different role.

9. Selfiee

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharucha, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty

Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharucha, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release Year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Diana Penty plays Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar)’s wife in the film. She is a fun-loving character and plays a supporting role in the film. Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence.

Advertisement

10. Bloody Daddy

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amy Aela Diana Penty

Shahid Kapoor, Amy Aela Diana Penty Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Diana Penty plays Aditi Rawat, a narcotics cop in the film. Fans love Diana in her intense roles and her comeback in a serious character was long awaited. Diana Penty's latest movie received mixed reviews from the audience.

Diana Penty's movie list shows the actress likes to explore in terms of different types of characters. The actress has taken challenging roles from intense ones to some fun characters in her career. Let us know which one is your favorite.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, May 7: Alia Bhatt makes 2nd Met Gala appearance; Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts including wedding pics with Deepika Padukone