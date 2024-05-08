Kate Hudson Set To Tie The Knot With Danny Fujikawa Soon; Shares Planning A Wedding Is A 'Bummer'

Kate Hudson and her fiance Danny Fujikawa wish they could skip all the steps and stand straight at the altar. The actress recently opened up about how difficult it is to plan a wedding.

Kate revealed how the planning was going and discussed the timeline for when the wedding might take place. Here’s what the star said about the impending wedding.

Kate Hudson talks about wedding planning

Kate Hudson opened up about how planning a wedding hasn’t been the easiest task. The actress is married to singer and musician Danny Fujikawa. The actress appeared as a guest on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live where she addressed her wedding plans. When Cohen asked Kate if there was a date set for the wedding, she replied saying they would get married soon. The star did not give away too much while adding, “I think we'll get married soon.”

Kate clarified saying that a wedding is going to happen but at the moment she "didn't want to plan a wedding." She explained, "It's such a bummer." The actress disclosed exactly what kind of wedding she wants as she stated, "But I want the party. I love a party. That's the only problem."

“It's like, if I'm gonna do it again, I want, you know, I want it to be a fun party,” Kate explained. The actress was previously married to ex-husband Chris Robinson whom she shares her son Ryder.

Kate Hudson talks about wedding expenses

Kate Hudson also opened up about how expensive getting married is. “Everything is so expensive now,” she exclaimed. The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days star joked about how being pricey makes her “insane.” She joked saying, “I'll be like, ‘Just put one flower in a vase.’ They're like, ‘It's $50,000.’ ”

Kate and Danny went public with their relationship in May 2017. The two had been friends for 15 years before they got involved romantically. They met through Danny’s step-sisters Sara and Erin. Kate and Danny share a daughter named Rani Rose.

Kate Hudson has two other children she shares with her exes. Kate had Ryder, 20 with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. Her secondborn is named Bingham who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

