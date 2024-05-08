Wednesday Season 2 Production Kicks Off In Ireland; Here's What You Need to Know

Wednesday and fellow Nevermore students’s school is going to be back in session. The hit Netflix show is scheduled to return with a Season 2 in 2025.

The cast has already begun shooting for Season 2 in Ireland. The announcement for the upcoming season was made in a spooky. Here’s everything we know about Season 2 of Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 teaser

Wednesday is getting a much-awaited Season 2. The Netflix comedy mystery is led by Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spin on the Addams family that focuses on Wednesday Addams and her life in Nevermore Academy. The show has officially begun its filming in Ireland. It is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Netflix revealed the cast for season 2 in a spooky teaser on its YouTube channel. The clip featured the iconic Thing towing a handheld cart filled with scripts and delivering it to cast members. Thing delivers a script to Jenna Ortega’s room and we hear her saying, “Hello, Thing. More torture awaits” anticipating Season 2.

A significant number of the original cast has been retained for Season 2. The list includes Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

New actors including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor will join the cast as regulars for Season 2. The upcoming season will also feature an impressive list of guest stars like Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday creators talk about Season 2

Al Gough and Miles Millar who are the creators of the show spoke about how “thrilled” they are for the new stars to join the cast. “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces,” the duo stated. They also opened up about how “incredible” it is that the show was able to “connect with people” worldwide. They expressed their eagerness to produce one more season of Wednesday that shows the “kooky spooky world.”

Jenna Ortega will serve as one of the producers on the upcoming and has spoken about what the second season will focus on. She revealed how this season will focus “into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more.”

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” Ortega revealed. Percy Hynes White who played Xavier Thorpe, one of the two love interests won’t rejoin the cast for the second installment. Wednesday Season 2 is estimated to premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega Dating History: Exploring The Beetlejuice Star's Rumored Romances