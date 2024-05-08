Are 3 Regular Actors Leaving Wednesday Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Netflix revealed the cast for Wednesday Season 2. The show was led by Jenna Ortega and amassed a massive amount of viewers in Season 1 itself.

The announcement of the cast also disclosed which cast members won’t be joining the show for a second season. Here’s a list of the actors who won’t be returning as regulars for Wednesday Season 2.

Actors who won’t be a part of Wednesday Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday’s initial season was a massive hit. Fans were eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars on the screen again. Netflix unveiled the cast for Season Two on Wednesday. The announcement revealed that three actors won’t be rejoining the cast as regulars. The list of actors includes Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa.

Jamie McShane an appearance in Season 2 in the role of Sheriff Donovan Galpin. A lot of conspiracy theories made up by fans dictate that Donovan might die in the upcoming season marking an end to McShane’s time on the show.

Naomi J Ogawa played a vampire named Yoko Tanaka on the show. The actress did not play a significant in the plot of Season 1. Yoko was spotted here and there in the background throughout Season 1. This could be the reason her character won't be a part of Season 2.

Percy Hynes White played the role of Xavier Thorpe, a psychic student. White not returning as a regular has been a peculiar decision. The star character Xavier is one of the two main love interests in the show.

This decision could be related to what Jenna Ortega revealed about the upcoming season. The actress who leads the show will also serve as the producer on Season 2. Ortega had previously revealed how the show’s focal point would be the horror aspect of it and not the teenage romance.

Percy Hynes White's sexual assault allegations

Percy Hynes White was accused of sexual assault last year. Deadline reports that the actor’s character might have been cut off from the show because of this. The allegations were made in January 2023 in an anonymous post that has now been deleted. The actor spoke out against the allegations at the time and denied all claims. He also told fans that all the allegations were just “misinformation.”

Wednesday Season 2 will be led by Jenna Ortega alongside the cast from last season. New actors joining the show as series regulars include Barry Dort, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

A few more actors have also been announced to appear in Wednesday’s Season 2. Joanna Lumley will play Grandmama and Thandiwe Newton will play the role of Dr.Fairburn. Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo will join the cast, details about their characters haven’t been revealed yet.

The second season of Wednesday is set to premiere in 2025. The show is being shot in Ireland. Miles Millar and Al Gough the creators of the show have taken on the roles of writers for episode 201. Tim Burton once again serves as the executive producer and series director.

