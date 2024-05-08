10 best Baazigar dialogues that are etched in our memory

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer cult classic film Baazigar holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers. One of the best Baazigar movie dialogues ‘Haar Kar Jeetney Wale Ko Baazigar Kehta Hai’ is something we can never get rid of. Abbas-Mustan directed the romantic revenge thriller.

Shah Rukh Khan plays Ajay, a man fueled by revenge. When his father's business was destroyed by the wealthy Madan Chopra, leading to his family's downfall. Ajay infiltrates Chopra's life, charming his younger daughter Priya (Kajol) while hiding a dark secret. However, things get complicated when he falls for her.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol and Shilpa Shetty's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster. Here, we will take a look at some of the best Baazigar movie dialogues!

10 best Baazigar dialogues that remain a cult

Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler (This is one of the best Baazigar quotes and has become a meme favorite now).

Udne ki baat parindey karte hai Madan Chopra, tute hue par nahi.. Chillaao mat.. yaad karo vo race ka maidaan.. tumne toh mujhe apna chela nahi maana tha.. lekin maine tumhe apna guru maankar apni jeeti hui baazi tumhaare naam kardi.. kyuki vo race ki trophy meri manzil nahi thi.. meri manzil thi yeh kursi!

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Birds talk about flying, not broken wings.. Don't shout.. Remember that racecourse.. You didn't consider me your student.. but I considered you my mentor and gave you my winning bet.. Because that race trophy wasn't my destination.. my destination was this chair!

Ab sailaab aayega Madan Chopra ... sailaab aayega

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Now problems will come Madan Chopra ... bigger problems will come

Burai milne mein nahi hai ... burai chup chupkar milne mein hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

It is not bad to meet ... it is bad to meet in hiding

Kitaabein mehbooba se behtar hoti hai ... atleast intezaar toh nahi karwarti

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Books are better than girlfriend ... atleast they don't make you wait

Kya kahu tumhe, Vicky Malhotra ya Ajay Sharma? Naam ka fareb dekar gunaah karte vaqt shayad tum bhul gaye the, ke naam badalne se insaan ka chehra aur uska jurm nahi badal jaata..

Presenter - Kajol

Tumhari haalat ek us aphahij jaisi ho gayi hai ... jisse chalne ke liye baisaakhi ki zaroorat toh hai ... lekin usse pakadne ke liye haath nahi hai

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

Your condition has become of one like a handicapped person ... who needs crutches to walk ... but does not have the hands to hold that

Maa bete ka bhavishya chunti hai, duayen chunti hai ... uske jism ke tukde nahi

Presenter - Rakhee Gulzar

For a son, a mother selects his future, selects his prayers ... but does not select the pieces of his body

Tune mujhe power of attorney nahi ... apni taqdeer ka woh kohra panna de diya hai ... jis par main jab chahoon teri barbadi ka ithihaas likh sakta hoon

Presenter - Shah Rukh Khan

You haven't given me the power of attorney ... you've given me a blank paper of your destiny ... on which whenever I want, I can write the history of your destruction

Zindagi mein tu kabhi sukhi nahi ho sakta ... mere bachchon ki hai tera sukh chain sab kuch cheen legi ... tu tabha ho jayega ... yeh ek maa ki baddua hai

Presenter - Rakhee Gulzar

In life you can never be happy ... the curse of my children will take away all your happiness and peace ... you will be destroyed ... this is the curse of a mother

Filled with twists and turns, Baazigar is a story of obsession, deception, and the pursuit of vengeance, all with catchy music and unforgettable dialogue. Renowned for its gripping narrative and Shahrukh’s portrayal of an anti-hero, the mystery thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan captivated audiences.

With the hard-hitting dialogues, The music of Baazigar was a huge hit. Interestingly, two different Italian and English songs inspired the melody for the beginning of Baazigar O Baazigar. The movie also has some memorable tracks like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhien and Mera Dil Tha Akela.

As per reports, before Shah Rukh Khan landed the role, actors like Akshay Kumar, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan all turned it down, citing the character's negativity. While Shah Rukh Khan was already known, Baazigar was his first film in a truly negative role. Initially, producers were hesitant due to his boy-next-door image, but Khan convinced them to give him a chance. This role proved to be a breakthrough for his career.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar was re-released in theaters as part of the Retro Film Festival from March 22 to 28, 2024.

