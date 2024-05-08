What Is CTE and Most Famous CTE Cases in NFL? Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to suicide, death and murder.

With all that fun and excitement, football also comes with a lot of injuries and several players have suffered career-ending trauma in many instances. While it costs fans some ticketing price to witness a game, players pay a much higher price; probably their health. They are often exposed to serious contact during play, one of which is the blow to the head which sometimes results in serious brain damage.

American football players who go through multiple injuries to their brain have higher risks of getting diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE. Now that we have mentioned it, what does this mean, and how many players have suffered from this deadly neurodegenerative disease? Let's have a look.

What is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)?

A report in Time Magazine, from 2024 stated that researchers have discovered several cases of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in football players at a higher rate. It is a degenerative disease in the brain, a repeated trauma or head injury that can be identified by confusion, loss of memory, violence, suicidal thoughts, etc; as per the footballer's autopsy reports.

It is different from concussions, which is a mild or moderate injury to the brain. It can impair or interfere with your brain functions as the symptoms appear quite early unlike in CTE as the symptoms for this may not be identified for months or even years. Repeated concussions can cause CTE.

A look at the most famous cases of CTE in American football

According to a report from 2023 by The Boston University CTE Center, out of 376 former NFL players, 345 were diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy which is 91.7 percent. That's how much the players risk their lives for the game and the fans.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that the exact percentage of the number of players diagnosed with CTE, or how common it is among NFL players cannot be known since the conclusive diagnosis of the disease is determined only after the death of the players who have donated their brains for study.

This was the first case when the fatal disease was discovered. The former player passed away at 50 following a heart attack. The four-time Super Bowl winner nicknamed Iron Man had his autopsy report in which CTE was mentioned for the very first time in 2002, in a journal of neurosurgery.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found hanging in his bedsheets in the Shirley, Massachusetts’ prison on April 19, 2017, who was later found not guilty of the homicide. It was later discovered that he suffered from CTE in a scan performed by the Boston University Centre's researcher Ann McKee, PhD. The player who played three seasons for the Patriots was convicted of the murder of semi-professional American football player Odin Leonardo John Lloyd.

The legendary NFL star who spent his career years for franchises like the Oakland Raiders, the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Oilers, and the New Orleans Saints, suffered from severe headaches as per Kim Bush, before he passed away of cancer aged 69. It was revealed by the Boston University CTE Center that the 1974 NFL MVP and 1977 Super Bowl winner was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Around eight months after Junior Seau died of suicide, at 43, it was revealed that the former linebacker had suffered CTE. The former San Diego Chargers’ ex-wife Gina and son Tyler were the ones to disclose the sad news in addition to asking people to help players suffering from anything like this.

Andre Waters’ suicide case has been a mystery. Nevertheless, according to neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu of the University of Pittsburg, after examining his brain, they found out that the damage to his brain led to depression and ultimate death, reported The New York Times.

Frank Gifford died at 84 of natural causes, his CTE report was severe; at stage 4 on a scale of 1 to 4, with 4 being the most severe as reported by Kathie Lee. Furthermore, damage to the hippocampus was found in the Hall of Famer. The announcement of the diagnosis was announced by his family.

List of players suffered from CTE

This is the confirmed list of players to have suffered from CTE

Ray Abruzzese

Phillip Adams

George Andrie

Rick Arrington

Dave Behrman

Jovan Belcher

Al Bemiller

Wes Bender

Jeff Blackshear

Forrest Blue

Dorian Boose

Daniel Brabham

Colt Brennan

Curtis Brown

Nick Buoniconti

Lew Carpenter

Howard Carson

Howard ‘Hopalong’ Cassady

Ronnie Caveness

Greg Clark

Daniel Colchico

Paul Crane

Lou Creekmur

Chuck Crist

Irv Cross

Doug Cunningham

Art DeCarlo

Willie Daniel

George Darrah

Fred Dean

Tom DeLeone

Shane Dronett

Dave Duerson

Pete Duranko

Ray Easterling

Chris Eitzmann

Kevin Ellison

James Evans

Mel Farr

Grant Feasel

Gene Felker

Cullen Finnerty

Danny Fulton

Frank Gifford

Daren Gilbert

Cookie Gilchrist

John Grimsley

Jason Hairston

Darryl Hammond

Carlton Haselrig

Rip Hawkins

Steve Heimkreiter

Chris Henry

Aaron Hernandez

Wally Hilgenberg

John Hilton

Glen Ray Hines

Paul Hornung

Jim Houston

Jim Hudson

Claude Humphrey

Gerry Huth

Vincent Jackson

Darrius Johnson

John Henry Johnson

Ron Johnson Sr.

Vaughan Johnson

Terry Joyce

Tom Keating

Bob Kuechenberg

Jim Kiick

Frank LeMaster

Bill Lenkaitis

Greg Lens

Terry Long

Edward Lothamer

Rob Lytle

Charles Mackey

John Mackey

Ollie Matson

Tommy McDonald

Keli McGregor

Tom McHale

Fred McNeill

Earl Morrall

Larry Morris

Tommy Nobis

Joe O'Malley

Paul Oliver

Chuck Osborne

Ray Perkins

Joe Perry

Richard Pickens

Cyril Pinder

Mike Pitts

Mike Pyle

Bob Riley

Isiah Robertson

Adrian Robinson

Rocky Rosema

Scott Ross

Edward Roth

Max Runager

Tyler Sash

Eric Scoggins

Clyde Scott

Jake Scott

Junior Seau

Bubba Smith

Robert Sowell

Ken Stabler

Jeff Staggs

Bill Stanfill

Justin Strzelczyk

Jerry Sturm

Pat Sullivan

Mosi Tatupu

Daniel Te'o-Nesheim

Demaryius Thomas

Bill Troup

Max Tuerk

Kevin Turner

Tommy Vaughn

Frank Wainright

Fulton Walker

Andre Waters

Mike Webster

Jim Welch

Ralph Wenzel

Charles White

Jesse Whittenton

John Wilbur

Ben Williams

Stanley Wilson Jr.

Jeff Winans

Dennis Wirgowski

Willie Wood

Roger Zatkoff

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

