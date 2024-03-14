PICS: Travis Kelce DITCHES Taylor Swift ONCE AGAIN, as NFL Star Attends Justin Timberlake's Concert in Los Angeles

On Wednesday night, Justin Timberlake reunited with his band as they performed during the singer's pre-album-release concert in Los Angeles. Travis Kelce, the NFL player, was in attendance at the concert, but he was reportedly without his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Swift was noticeably absent from the event, marking the second time in the past week that Kelce is said to have attended an outing without his significant other.

Travis Kelce attends Justin Timberlake's Los Angeles concert but without Taylor Swift

On Wednesday night, music producer Khris Riddick-Tynes shared some glimpses of Justin Timberlake's concert on his Instagram. In one of his Instagram stories, Riddick-Tynes captured footage of Travis Kelce standing in the background, enjoying the singer's performance of his hit song Mirrors. However, there was no sign of Taylor Swift anywhere around Kelce during the concert.

This is the second time in a week that Travis Kelce has been seen going out without Taylor Swift by his side. Previously, the couple made a joint appearance at the Oscars' after-party, arriving together after Swift completed the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour. After the Sunday night bash, Travis went out with friends .

Travis Kelce was spotted going out on a lunch date with his friends on Monday afternoon, after partying at the Oscars after-party the previous night. However, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen as the Chiefs' star tight end left for Cecconi's with his male companions. This has left some fans wondering if the high-profile couple may be experiencing difficulties in their relationship.

Advertisement

Also Read: In Photos: Travis Kelce DITCHES Taylor Swift to Go Lunch Date With Friends at Cecconi's, Hours After Oscars After-Party

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift having a hard time in their relationship?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly been spotted together on multiple occasions. However, in the last two instances when Kelce went out, whether for lunch with friends or to attend Justin Timberlake's concert, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen accompanying him.

While this may raise questions, it does not necessarily mean the high-profile couple is experiencing difficulties in their relationship. There could be various reasons for Swift's absence that do not imply any issues between the two.

Before attending the Oscars, Taylor Swift had just completed the Singapore leg of her Eras tour. Now, she is free for nearly a month, as her next scheduled performances do not begin until May, running straight through August.

This window of availability provides Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift an opportunity to spend quality time together over the next few weeks. Given the length of this break in Swift's touring schedule, it's possible the high-profile couple may use this time to evaluate the future of their relationship, including contemplating the prospect of marriage.

Also Read: Travis Kelce REVEALS Having Hilarious Image Of Kirk Cousins In A STRIP CLUB, Amidst Quarterback's New $180 Million Contract Announcement