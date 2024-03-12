In Photos: Travis Kelce DITCHES Taylor Swift to Go Breakfast Date With Friends at Cecconi Hours After Oscars After-Party

After low-key entry into the Oscars after-party, Travis Kelce was spotted going out on Monday. Chiefs' star was seen going for a lunch date with his friends, and Taylor Swift was no one to be seen around. Here are the latest pictures of Travis Kelce going on lunch feast, but without Taylor:

Where Did Travis Kelce Go With His Friends on Monday?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took a whirlwind flight from Singapore to catch the Oscars after-party at the last moment. The two didn't attend the Oscars, of course, but didn't miss the after-party. After partying hard on Sunday night, Travis went out to grab lunch at the Cecconi's on Monday.

But while we could see Travis walking out with his friends and driving to Cecconi's, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be found. The Chiefs' star tight end wore a light shade cream cardigan paired with a white T-shirt and olive trousers. Kelce drove away with his friends in his black Range Rover.

In the group of friends that he went to Cincconi's, there was a mysterious blonde woman who was spotted with Travis for the first time. But keeping that aside, it's good to see Travis hanging out with friends, at least the ones that Taylor is aware of. Taylor is super cautious when it comes to Kelce's friend.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift has certain rules and regulations that she has implemented on Travis Kelce. One of the many rules she has for him is to be aware of all the friends he has. Taylor is very picky about Kelce's friends, considering she thinks some of them are red flags. So this means she obviously knows about the mysterious blond woman.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Shows PDA As Spotted KISSING During Oscars After-Party; PICS Inside